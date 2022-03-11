Enterprise Connect 2022: 6 Things to Know Before You Go

After nearly three years, Enterprise Connect will return to the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL, March 21-24, 2022, for three-and-a-half days of technology, innovation, education, networking, and more. And if you are like me, diving back into trade shows can be both exciting and maybe a bit overwhelming.

So, to ease the re-entry into Enterprise Connect, I have compiled a list of several things that attendees need to know about this year’s event, which spans from various conference elements to event format and COVID guidance. These include:

In addition to these networking opportunities, Enterprise Connect will host a range of “birds-of-a-feather” sessions around various IT topics, like the ethics and use of VR and the metaverse, coping with the chip shortage, cloud migrations, and more. Some of these sessions will take place in person, while others will be a part of the virtual component of the event and open to both in-person and virtual attendees.