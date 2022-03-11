Enterprise Connect 2022: 6 Things to Know Before You Go

After nearly three years, Enterprise Connect will return to the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL, March 21-24, 2022, for three-and-a-half days of technology, innovation, education, networking, and more. And if you are like me, diving back into trade shows can be both exciting and maybe a bit overwhelming.
So, to ease the re-entry into Enterprise Connect, I have compiled a list of several things that attendees need to know about this year’s event, which spans from various conference elements to event format and COVID guidance. These include:
- COVID-19 guidance and protocols: In order to attend this year’s Enterprise Connect event, every attendee will have to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result taken within 24 hours of entry to the event. To show proof of vaccination, attendees can either use their physical vaccination card, a digital photo of it, or use one of the various apps listed on the Health & Safety page on the Enterprise Connect website. Additionally, event attendees are encouraged to wear face masks at the event, though masks aren’t required, in keeping with the latest CDC guidelines. To keep up to date, visit the Health & Safety page.
- Enterprise Connect 2022 will be a hybrid event: If you aren’t able to attend in person, then make sure to join us virtually. Keynotes will be streamed live to the virtual experience, and selected sessions will be available to view the day after they happen in person. We’ll also be debuting Enterprise Connect TV, sponsored by Microsoft, which will feature livestreams of keynotes, general sessions, and interviews with EC session leaders from the Enterprise Connect TV news desk on the show floor. Additionally, several virtual-only peer discussions on topics like prioritizing IT projects in the age of the Great Resignation, equipping the hoteled office, and others will take place within the virtual environment. For more information on registration and various pass types, including pricing, visit the registration page on the Enterprise Connect website here.
- Keynotes kick off at 10:00 ET Tuesday and Wednesday: A major highlight of Enterprise Connect are the keynotes, featuring presentations from some of the largest communications and collaboration companies. This year, Microsoft, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services keynotes will take place on Tuesday, March 22, followed by Zoom, RingCentral, and Google on Wednesday, March 23. Each keynote presentation will be 30 minutes. In addition, fireside chats will feature conversations with Genesys, Vonage, and Slack/Salesforce.
- Education, education, and more education: Enterprise Connect wouldn’t be Enterprise Connect if it wasn’t for in-depth, vendor-neutral conference sessions that dive into some of the biggest and most important enterprise communications and collaboration topics of the day. Whether you are looking for insight on how to enable your office for hybrid work or finally getting around to migrating your on-prem systems to the cloud, Enterprise Connect has you covered. To learn more about the full conference schedule, including sponsored sessions, please click here.
- An expo hall showcasing the latest and greatest tech: Are you looking to have your technology questions answered directly by a company representative? Then, make sure to check out the expo hall, which features over 140 exhibitors across the communications and collaboration industry. A number of vendors will also be sharing their insight in a range of Enterprise Connect theater sessions. Additionally, the expo hall will feature a number of spots to relax and recharge and a booth to update your headshot.
- Networking opportunities, birds-of-a-feather sessions, and more: Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, not only will you gain actionable insight from leading industry analysts and consultants, but you will also have the opportunity to meet with your peers to talk shop. Enterprise Connect will host two receptions on Monday: the Welcome Back Reception and the Women in Communications Reception. There’s also a Tuesday night party sponsored by RingCentral, and the big Appreciation Party on the beautiful Coquina Lawn at the Gaylord Palms.
In addition to these networking opportunities, Enterprise Connect will host a range of “birds-of-a-feather” sessions around various IT topics, like the ethics and use of VR and the metaverse, coping with the chip shortage, cloud migrations, and more. Some of these sessions will take place in person, while others will be a part of the virtual component of the event and open to both in-person and virtual attendees.
Though the event is just around the corner, you still have time to register for either the virtual or the in-person event. No Jitter readers can take $200 off registration using promo code NJNews22
, and the last day for pre-show pricing is March 20, 2022. Register today
!