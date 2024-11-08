Virtual Agents Offer Contact Center Relief – But Come With Pitfalls

Contact center agents have tough jobs – talking to people who are confused or frustrated and trying to solve their concerns while also maintaining a position as the public face of the company and also being expected to meet productivity metrics. It's no wonder there's high churn and a high rate of burnout.

Enter the virtual agent – powered by generative AI to respond to human conversations and address concerns, able to scan databases for answers much more quickly than humans. Assuming these virtual agents could resolve the issues, they could whip through customer call queues without tiring or needing a break after a stressful interaction.

But what are the perils of companies relying too much on virtual agents for call centers?

No Jitter asked Jeetu Patel, EVP & Chief Product Officer at Cisco, five quick questions about the risks and consequences of using virtual agents in the contact center – and he answered a bonus question on the ethics of disclosing whether or not the voice at the other end of the line belongs to a human or not.

Answers have been edited for clarity.

NJ: What does it mean for a company to rely “too much” upon virtual agents for contact centers?

Jeetu Patel (Patel): Historically, virtual agents in the customer service industry have been effective at providing self-service responses with pre-defined scripts and rules for routine tasks and frequently asked questions. Think about the automated voice that helps you refill a prescription or confirm an appointment. In these instances, self-service is great.

But, what happens when a customer has a more complicated inquiry? Based on a new Cisco study, self service doesn't work for customers. The study found that 55% of customers avoid self-service because it feels rigid and unhelpful. This is where an autonomous AI agent can act as a powerful front door for customer inquiries and can supplement agents in the contact center.

Customers do not want to be contained; they want to be intelligently engaged. AI addresses this desire by blending proactive communication journeys with AI agents and human agents. This approach delivers an end-to-end journey that provides quick and effective resolutions.

NJ: What are some of the consequences for customers when their customer service options lean too heavily on virtual agents?

Patel: When customer service leans heavily or solely on traditional virtual agents without an ability to address more nuanced queries, customers may not have their issue resolved on the first or even second attempt. They may experience longer resolution times for complex issues, multiple call transfers, or asks for repeating information. Customers may feel they are not being heard or understood, and become increasingly frustrated. Over time, the lack of timely and personalized service can make customers feel disconnected from the brand, potentially leading to a decrease in customer loyalty and retention.

NJ: What are some of the consequences for the business when they’ve leaned on virtual agents too much?

Patel: For businesses, over-reliance on virtual agents can result in a decline in customer satisfaction and loyalty, which can negatively impact brand reputation and bottom-line performance. High levels of customer frustration can lead to increased churn rates and a loss of repeat business.

NJ: How do you calibrate “too little,” “enough” and “too much” with virtual agents assisting or extending contact center customer interactions?

Patel: Calibrating the right balance involves understanding business objectives and continuously monitoring and analyzing customer interactions and feedback to determine the effectiveness of virtual agents. This is where solutions such as Webex’s Topic Analytics can help — allowing businesses to understand why customers are reaching out to contact centers.

Regularly reviewing performance metrics such as first-call resolution rates and customer satisfaction scores can also help fine-tune the balance between automation and human touch.

NJ: How do you define a “good” or “quality” customer experience?

Patel: A good or quality customer experience is one where customers feel valued, understood, and satisfied with the service they receive — which in turn builds trust with the brand. It involves a brand being more thoughtful, effective, and human in every interaction.

Quality customer experience also means that customers can easily access support through their preferred channels and that their feedback is actively sought and used to improve future interactions. This approach not only fosters loyalty, it also ensures that customers feel genuinely cared for and appreciated, creating a deeper connection and a more positive overall experience.

NJ: And finally – virtual agents: do you think there should be disclosure up front when a customer is chatting with a virtual agent through text or voice? Why?

Patel: Absolutely, Cisco advises that there is a need for upfront disclosure when a customer is interacting with a virtual or AI agent. Transparency is key to building trust with customers. Clear communication about the use of virtual and AI agents can enhance the overall customer experience by setting the right expectations from the outset.