Enterprise Connect

BCStrategies Will Be Making Connections at Enterprise Connect

Join eleven of our experienced independent analysts, consultants, and thought leaders as they tackle everything from unified communications to customer experience to artificial intelligence.
Kevin Kieller
March 06, 2024

For the BCStrategies team members, attending Enterprise Connect is about connecting with leading technology vendors and technology professionals, but also about connecting with members of our own organization.

BCStrategies is an organization consisting of experienced independent analysts, consultants, and thought leaders. For over 20 years, BCStrategies (formerly UCStrategies) has been involved in presenting and participating in many of the sessions at Enterprise Connect.

This year, eleven of our experts will be involved in 15 sessions:

Day

 

Time

 

Session

 

Expert

 

Monday

 

9:00 am

 

MICROSOFT TEAMS COPILOT: IS IT READY FOR YOUR ENTERPRISE (AND ARE YOU READY FOR IT)?

 

  Kevin Kieller

 

Monday

 

9:00 am

 

CASE STUDIES: KEEPING MAJOR CONTACT CENTER PROJECTS ON TRACK

 

Elizabeth English

 

Monday

 

9:00 am

 

HARNESS THE POWER OF DATA FOR YOUR CX

 

  Nicolas De Kouchkovsky

 

Monday

 

10:00 am

 

INNOVATION SHOWCASE: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

 

Dave Michels

 

Monday

 

11:00 am

 

KEYNOTE PANEL: A STRATEGIC CONVERSATION WITH VENDORS AND ENTERPRISE END USERS

 

Jim Burton

 

Tuesday

 

2:00 pm

 

UCAAS CASE STUDIES: HOW YOUR PEERS MADE THE MIGRATION

 

Melissa Swartz

 

Tuesday

 

2:00 pm

 

CONVERSATION WITH A CHIEF EXPERIENCE OFFICER

 

Steve Leaden

 

Wednesday

    

2:00 pm

 

NAVIGATING THE LLM LANDSCAPE IN UCAAS: UNDERSTANDING AND LEVERAGING AI-POWERED FEATURES

 

 Kevin Kieller

 

Wednesday

   

2:00 pm

 

NEXT GENERATION 911: ARE WE THERE YET?

 

Martha Buyer

 

Wednesday 

 

 

2:00 pm

 

 

ENTERPRISE LEADERS SPEAK OUT: VOICE MIGRATION--CRITICAL ISSUES FOR A (STILL) CRITICAL CAPABILITY

 

 Melissa Swartz

 

Wednesday 

 

 

3:00 pm

 

 

UC PLUS CC: MAKING THE INTEGRATION--AND REALIZING ITS BENEFITS

 

Blair Pleasant

 

Thursday 

 

9:00 am

 

ENSURING HIGH RELIABILITY FOR ENTERPRISE UCAAS AND CCAAS

 

Steve Leaden

 

Thursday

 

9:00 am

 

ENTERPRISE SPEECH TECHNOLOGY UPDATE

 

Jon Arnold

 

Thursday

 

10:00 am

 

WHERE IS TECHNOLOGY TAKING THE EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE?

 

Robert Lee Harris

 

Thursday

 

11:00 am

 

LOCKNOTE

 

Dave Michels, Steve Leaden, Blair Pleasant

 

Beyond these great sessions, it is the “white space” between sessions that allows us as a group a chance to reconnect in person. This in-between time, along with the scheduled networking events allows each of us to connect with many of our enterprise and vendor customers. As the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America, Enterprise Connect brings together a “who’s who” of corporate IT decision makers, industry's vendors, channel partners, analysts, and consultants.

As we all prepare for Enterprise Connect 2024, here's what some of our Experts had to say about the event:

“Enterprise Connect is a great place to hear about what's new and where the industry is going. The major players are there, and also some very innovative niche players with some great ideas. It's the perfect place to see what's available in the market.” – Melissa Swartz

“Enterprise Connect is THE conference for business communications, including UC, collaboration, and contact center. All of the key vendors/players attend, and many vendors save their big announcements for Enterprise Connect, since it’s such an important show. There’s a wide variety of sessions where you can hear from vendors, analysts, and end users, and you’ll always find something new on the exhibit show floor.” – Blair Pleasant

“The diversity of expertise, opinions, and vendors makes for great conversations that help you better understand the complexity of key communication and collaboration issues. Every year I find Enterprise Connect engaging and inspiring!” – Kevin Kieller

“This is the largest conference of its kind in the US. If you want to know all you can about tools that leverage CX and AI, this is the conference to be at!” – Stephen Leaden

“EC brings together people I know and those I don't.  I always walk away inspired about what I've learned, who I've met, and what new perspectives I've gained.” – Martha Buyer

"I get excited for Enterprise Connect because it is the one show that is laser focused on business communications. Our industry is important enough, and complicated enough, to warrant our own conference, and EC delivers. It's also notable as being one of the few shows where the keynotes and sessions are truly the main event, and not an afterthought." – David Maldow

Connect with Us

The BCStrategies team will use our time at Enterprise Connect to truly connect with our colleagues and customers. Please attend any of our sessions or reach out to any of our experts if you would like to connect in person You can find contact information for any of the BCStrategies Experts here:https://www.bcstrategies.com/bcs-experts.

Enterprise Connect 2024 will be held at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL, from March 25-28. Preview the conference schedule or register to attend. To keep on top of all Enterprise Connect developments, subscribe to the weekly newsletter.

BCStrategies logo

This post is written on behalf of BCStrategies, an industry resource for enterprises, vendors, system integrators, and anyone interested in the growing business communications arena. A supplier of objective information on business communications, BCStrategies is supported by an alliance of leading communication industry advisors, analysts, and consultants who have worked in the various segments of the dynamic business communications market. 

 

Tags:

Enterprise Connect 2024
BCStrategies
News & Views
Enterprise Connect
Customer Experience
Unified Communications & Collaboration