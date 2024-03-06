BCStrategies Will Be Making Connections at Enterprise Connect

For the BCStrategies team members, attending Enterprise Connect is about connecting with leading technology vendors and technology professionals, but also about connecting with members of our own organization.

BCStrategies is an organization consisting of experienced independent analysts, consultants, and thought leaders. For over 20 years, BCStrategies (formerly UCStrategies) has been involved in presenting and participating in many of the sessions at Enterprise Connect.

This year, eleven of our experts will be involved in 15 sessions:

Beyond these great sessions, it is the “white space” between sessions that allows us as a group a chance to reconnect in person. This in-between time, along with the scheduled networking events allows each of us to connect with many of our enterprise and vendor customers. As the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America, Enterprise Connect brings together a “who’s who” of corporate IT decision makers, industry's vendors, channel partners, analysts, and consultants.

As we all prepare for Enterprise Connect 2024, here's what some of our Experts had to say about the event:

“Enterprise Connect is a great place to hear about what's new and where the industry is going. The major players are there, and also some very innovative niche players with some great ideas. It's the perfect place to see what's available in the market.” – Melissa Swartz

“Enterprise Connect is THE conference for business communications, including UC, collaboration, and contact center. All of the key vendors/players attend, and many vendors save their big announcements for Enterprise Connect, since it’s such an important show. There’s a wide variety of sessions where you can hear from vendors, analysts, and end users, and you’ll always find something new on the exhibit show floor.” – Blair Pleasant

“The diversity of expertise, opinions, and vendors makes for great conversations that help you better understand the complexity of key communication and collaboration issues. Every year I find Enterprise Connect engaging and inspiring!” – Kevin Kieller

“This is the largest conference of its kind in the US. If you want to know all you can about tools that leverage CX and AI, this is the conference to be at!” – Stephen Leaden

“EC brings together people I know and those I don't. I always walk away inspired about what I've learned, who I've met, and what new perspectives I've gained.” – Martha Buyer

"I get excited for Enterprise Connect because it is the one show that is laser focused on business communications. Our industry is important enough, and complicated enough, to warrant our own conference, and EC delivers. It's also notable as being one of the few shows where the keynotes and sessions are truly the main event, and not an afterthought." – David Maldow

Connect with Us

The BCStrategies team will use our time at Enterprise Connect to truly connect with our colleagues and customers. Please attend any of our sessions or reach out to any of our experts if you would like to connect in person You can find contact information for any of the BCStrategies Experts here:https://www.bcstrategies.com/bcs-experts.

Enterprise Connect 2024 will be held at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL, from March 25-28. Preview the conference schedule or register to attend. To keep on top of all Enterprise Connect developments, subscribe to the weekly newsletter.



