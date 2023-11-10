Apply to Be Part of the Innovation Showcase at Enterprise Connect 2024

Evolving customer expectations, the rise of digital communications, and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence are dramatically changing the way companies interact with their customers. At Enterprise Connect 2024, the Innovation Showcase intends to profile several new solutions in CX.

The Innovation Showcase is the part of Enterprise Connect that is dedicated to new vendors. A key requirement for consideration is that the vendor cannot be a prior EC exhibitor. The Showcase exists to introduce new vendors to EC attendees. Each year, the Innovation Showcase sets a theme, and in 2024 the theme is customer experience.

The evaluation process for the Innovation Showcase considers three main factors. First, the potential of the innovation to enhance the customer experience is paramount. This encompasses various approaches, from meeting customers where they are to improving wait times, introducing new channels, enhancing self-service tools, and monitoring quality and sentiment.

Secondly, the potential for business impact is a key consideration. Vendors must demonstrate the tangible benefits of their solutions, such as cost reductions, improved satisfaction or Net Promoter Scores (NPS), or other advantages.

Finally, we also look at the suitability for enterprise use. Each vendor should be able to provide business customer references. The main objective here is to narrow our focus on business rather than consumer solutions.

The judges this year areMaribel Lopez, David Myron, and Dominic Kent. Each brings a unique perspective to customer experience.

The Showcase aims to select six outstanding companies to present at Enterprise Connect in a dedicated session. The best part is that there's no cost to apply or present, and selected companies will receive up to two full conference passes. It's a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on innovative solutions that are shaping the future of customer engagement.

Interested? The deadline to apply is March 4, 2024. We’ll announce the showcase selections on March 13, 2024. Apply Here.