No Jitter Roll: 8x8 Announces New Capabilities, NICE launches CXone Mpower SmartSpeaker, and Pindrop and Five9 integrate

8x8 announces new AI and Customer Engagement capabilities

8x8 has announced enhancements to its cloud platform, including AI-powered transcriptions in 8x8 Contact Center and improved call quality for Azure virtual desktops. More enhancements for 8x8 Contact Center include language support and real-time accuracy using OpenAI Whisper, expanded text-to-speech capabilities in 40 languages, and extended real-time chat translation.

also released 8x8 Contact Center Video Elevation, which provides agents with one-way video capabilities, giving customers the ability to share their mobile camera. Video Elevation also helps agents by providing geolocations and screenshots within the chat.

8x8 has also extended the availability of Supervisor Workspace, a customizable user interface for contact center performance.

Other 8x8 announcements include:

8x8 Work’s integration into Azure Virtual Desktops to improve audio quality in calls

integration into Azure Virtual Desktops to improve audio quality in calls Bulk messaging capabilities allowing users to send SMS messages to 50 numbers at a time along with a SMS message room to give users details on when/to whom each message was sent

Public API for call queues for real-time and historical data during calls

CPaaS integration with Descope’s customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform

Voice bots for billing and automated payment reminders

Aera Technology introduces Agentic AI, Workspaces, and Control Room

Aera Technology has announced updates to its Aera Decision Cloud platform, with Agentic AI, Workspaces, and Control Room.

Aera Agentic AI will allow the Decision Cloud platform to use AI agents to manage and design complex, unstructured workflows. These AI agents will also be able to manage unstructured data from data sources like pdfs and forms to create actionable insights.

Aera Workspaces uses tools such as Aera Discovery, Calc Modeling, and Data Views to access live data, plan, collaborate, and make decisions. Workspaces can also create and run “what-if” models and scenarios and allow collaboration with other users.

Aera Control Room allows users to track the impact of decisions and improve the decision-making process.



Aera Technology

NICE launches CXone Mpower SmartSpeaker

NICE has launched their CXone Mpower SmartSpeaker, which provides real-time language interpretation for customer service and sales. This SmartSpeaker has 100 languages and dialects.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, says, “By offering multiple language options powered by AI capabilities, we’re enabling businesses to provide exceptional service to a truly global audience—freeing businesses from the limitations of language barriers.”

Partnerships/Integrations

Pindrop integrates with Five9 for cloud contact center protection

Pindrop, which provides contact center authentication and fraud protection, has integrated with Five9 to deliver Pindrop Passport and Pindrop Protect to Five9 customers. Pindrop Passport provides passive voice and multi-factor authentication via device and behavior analysis, speaker recognition, and ANI validation, while Pindrop Protect provides risk assessment and speaker verification for inbound calls to agents.

AppOmni and Cisco partner to extend SaaS security

AppOmni and Cisco have announced a partnership to combine AppOmni’s Zero Trust Posture Management (ZTPM) solution and Cisco’s Security Service Edge (SSE) technology suite to customers. This will provide organizations with end-to-end zero trust for cloud-based SaaS applications.

EchoMark integrates with Microsoft Purview

EchoMark has announced an integration with Microsoft Purview to combine Microsoft’s data protection platform with EchoMark’s AI-powered watermark solution to prevent internal information theft. EchoMark also meets regulatory compliance and audit standards.

This integration will provide:

Sensitivity labels that trigger the embedding of invisible and individualized watermarks within emails and documents

Leak detection for digital copy/fragments, mobile photo of a computer screen or printout, or manually re-typed documents

EchoMark integration with Purview encryption and rights management



Sennheiser announces collaboration experiences with Webex by Cisco

Sennheiser has announced an integration for Cisco Devices. This integration will synchronize the mute state between Cisco systems and Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) without using a dedicated control processor.

“We share a mutual goal with Sennheiser to make our solutions as easy as possible to use together,” said Arnaud Caigniet, Head of Cisco Collaboration Devices Alliances. “Our new macro for the TCC M is yet another example of how we’re working closely with Sennheiser to integrate our products for simple installation and use.”



