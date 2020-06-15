EC Virtual Bootcamp: Live Today!

Today marks the launch of our 2H2020 digital event programming, brought to the desktop, or mobile device of your choice. We hope to make this summer a busy one of online learning for the No Jitter and Enterprise Connect communities!

As we’ve all learned in grappling with the shelter-in-place orders implemented to help stop the spread of coronavirus, much of what we thought and planned for at the beginning of 2020 no longer applies. Even as offices begin reopening, re-occupancy will not take place as quickly as the mass exodus, and distributed work will be here for the foreseeable future. Cloud communication has further secured its place in the enterprise, and nobody questions the value of the video meeting any longer.

I’ll be keeping the No Jitter community up to date on all of what we have planned throughout the rest of the year, with a focus here on the two-week Enterprise Connect Virtual Bootcamp that kicks off today. As Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect GM pointed out in last week’s No Jitter post, “ Whip Your Pandemic Response Strategy into Shape ,” we’ve created this Bootcamp around the theme of “Collaboration for the New Reality,” with a range of topics presented by industry experts who can help enterprises address the next stage of their pandemic responses.

As Eric wrote over on his EC blog

“The idea is to present in-depth information in various formats — from webinars to informational videos to whitepapers and articles —aimed at helping you plan your move from the initial stage of the pandemic response, which in most enterprises necessarily was rapid, tactical, and reactive. The hope is that you’ll gain insights about creating a more strategic, long-term approach that not only serves your enterprise’s overall back-to-the-office planning, but helps you harden and improve the distributed-work architectures that will remain in place as some employees transition from temporarily working from home to doing so full time.”

This week’s live-streamed programming includes: