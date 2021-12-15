Contact Centers Show AI’s Practical Uses

For all the talk about how AI will revolutionize the contact center/customer experience, we’re starting to see that its real value — at least at this stage of the game — isn’t so much about replacing agents or even processes. It’s about helping those agents and processes be better: More cost-effective to the enterprise and more helpful to the customer.
The latest example I've seen is this No Jitter post
by Sheila McGee-Smith about Five9 partnering with WellSaid Labs, a startup that makes AI-driven synthetic voices that contact centers can use in IVR recordings. This is significant because better, more human-sounding synthetic voices streamline the process of updating IVR prompts, saving enterprises money. As McGee-Smith notes, if the enterprise has to go back to the voice actors who recorded the initial IVR prompts to re-record possibly minor changes, that’s cumbersome and expensive. “New IVR prompts take time – from a few days to a few weeks – and come with additional cost,” she writes.
AI-enabled IVR prompts can be changed much more efficiently, which also gives the contact center more flexibility in responding to new offers or other changes the business needs implemented. AI-enabled synthetic speech also sounds more natural than older text-to-speech systems, McGee-Smith notes, which also improves the customer experience.
