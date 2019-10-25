No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on E911 services for Microsoft Teams, a Microsoft Teams certified video bar, a suite of cloud contact center solutions, expanded SD-WAN reach, and a new network management platform.

Bandwidth, Ribbon Partner on E911 for Teams

"The modern workforce is more mobile and distributed than ever before. While this trend provides flexibility and opportunities for collaboration, it also creates challenges when determining precise caller location during emergencies,” said Lydia Runnels, Bandwidth's vice president of product strategy.

Combining Ribbon's Teams-certified session border controllers (SBC) and Bandwidth's real-time location E911 technology, the offering will provide information to the public safety answer points (PSAPs) for faster emergency responses, Ribbon said.

Bandwidth is currently offering a free trial of this E911 service.

Poly Studio Gets Microsoft Teams Certified

In other Microsoft Teams-related news, Poly this week announced that its Studio USB video bar, introduced earlier this year, is now certified for Microsoft Teams.

This news follows on last week’s Zoomtopia announcement , in which Poly took the wraps off an extension to its Studio line with the all-in-one X30 and X50 appliances support or Zoom Rooms. While the X30 and X50 appliances today support Poly and Zoom video calls, Poly expects to add support for additional cloud video services, Tim Root, VP of products at Poly, shared during a recent No Jitter product briefing. If this news is any indication, similar certifications might be in store for these Studio products, as well.

Intermedia Launches Cloud Contact Center Solution

Moving over to the contact center space, cloud communications services provider Intermedia expanded beyond UCaaS with the launch of Intermedia Contact Center

Developed on its proprietary platform and leveraging resources from its recent Telax acquisition , this scalable contact center solution is available in three tiers:

Intermedia Contact Center Express –basic call-handling and routing services

–basic call-handling and routing services Intermedia Contact Center Pro – adds advanced functionality like smart call routing, historical reporting, and real-time insights

– adds advanced functionality like smart call routing, historical reporting, and real-time insights Intermedia Contact Center Elite – adds custom CRM integrations, self-service IVRs, outbound notification campaigns, and advanced quality assurance features

The service is available either as an integrated bundle with its UCaaS offering, Intermedia Unite, or as a standalone service.

Teridion Extends SD-WAN Service to China

In software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) news, cloud-based WAN service provider Teridion has expanded its SD-WAN service to China.

Teridion customers can now deploy the SD-WAN service, Teridion for Enterprise, to customer locations in China, allowing access via Internet broadband connections rather than costly dedicated circuits typically required in the country.The service integrates with networking and security devices from companies such as Cisco Meraki, Fortinet, Citrix, and Palo Alto Networks, and supports connectivity to legacy branch office routers and firewalls, Teridion said.

Teridion partners will sell the service, Teridion said.

Expereo Releases Management Platform

Lastly, cloud connectivity and SD-WAN provider Expereo launched its network management software, expereo.one , this week. With the expereo.one portal, users can gain insight into their global Internet underlay, SD-WAN overlay, and cloud application performance via a single interface, Expereo said.

The service is currently available, and a wider release is set for early 2020 with more features, Expereo said.