No Jitter Roll: NLX Launches NLX Journey for Travel and Hospitality, Atomicwork Integrates with Microsoft Teams and Vonage Announces Intelligent SIP Capabilities

NLX Journey Now Available for Travel and Hospitality Providers

The conversational AI platform announced that NLX Journey is available now and while it is initially built for the travel and hospitality industry, NLX Journey will become available for use cases in other industries. NLX Journey currently uses Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro combined with Ground with Google Search. NLX says that its platform will work with any large language model or combination of models.

NLX Journey integrates search, customer service, and commerce across in one conversational experience. For example, a traveler using an airline website or mobile app can ask about a surf trip for a family of four in August. NLX Journey will recommend trending surf destinations along with flight and hotel options while also suggesting points of interest, asking about personal preferences and sleeping arrangements, etc. The traveler can then buy everything (or a subset of the suggestions) in a single experience.

Atomicwork Launches IT Service Management Platform within Microsoft Teams

The AI-powered IT service management (ITSM) platform announced that its AI Assistant, Atom, is now embedded within Microsoft Teams. This integration allows a company’s employees to receive AI-powered, self-service IT support within Teams rather than switch to a different browser tab or application.

For example, Atom (in Teams) can handle tasks like case summarization, smart routing, sending approval notifications to approvers and following up till a decision is made. IT service teams can receive notifications of incidents, assigned requests, and alerts right inside Teams.

The integration is immediately available for all Atomicwork customers and partners.

Vonage Launches Intelligent SIP Capabilities

The cloud communications provider launched intelligent SIP capabilities for SIP Trunking customers. These capabilities are built into the company’s SIP dashboard and allows those customers to deploy elastic SIP trunks (elastic means the number of trunks scale up or down based on demand) without expert or onsite developers.

The release of the intelligent SIP capabilities includes access to Vonage AI Studio, a low-code/no-code conversational AI platform to create natural language understanding (NLU) and generative AI-powered virtual agents (e.g., self-service, voice alerts, etc.) and the Vonage Code Hub (prebuilt solutions for usages such as voice and messaging notifications, speech-enabled IVRs, etc.) and Vonage Voice API which enables the creation of AI-powered, programmable voice interactions via traditional coding.



Source: Vonage

Meta Launches Llama 3.1

Meta launched its latest large language model, Llama 3.1 405B, which is a ‘frontier-level’ open-source AI model. It provides multiple features including the ability to generate synthetic data (a topic in No Jitter’s conversation with Omdia’s Bradley Shimmin). The term ‘frontier model’ refers to LLMs that offer the most advanced capabilities. For more on the significance of Llama 3.1, check out the coverage at AI Business and Synthedia.

Snowflake Cortex AI to Host Meta’s Llama 3.1

Snowflake provides its ‘AI Data Cloud’ a platform for hosting AI, sharing data and building applications. Snowflake announced it will host the Llama 3.1 collection of multilingual open source large language models (LLMs) in Snowflake Cortex AI. This partnership provides Snowflake customers with the ability to access, fine-tune, and deploy Meta’s newest models in its secure AI Data Cloud environment.

Snowflake also announced that it is now open sourcing its Massive LLM Inference and Fine-Tuning System Optimization Stack in collaboration with DeepSpeed (a deep learning optimization library), Hugging Face (a collaborative, open-source platform for AI models), vLLM (an open-source library for LLM inference and serving), and the broader AI community.



Source: Snowflake

Accenture Launches AI Refinery

The global professional services company launched the Accenture AI Refinery framework, built on NVIDIA AI Foundry, to enable clients to build custom LLM models with the Llama 3.1 collection of openly available models. Accenture’s new offering sits within its foundation model services (launched in November 2023). The AI Refinery framework will help enterprises ‘distill and refine’ existing foundation models with their own data and processes, select a combination of models to fit their unique requirements (perhaps based on cost or accuracy), scan and vectorize all corporate data into an enterprise-wide index, enable the creation and use of AI agents.

