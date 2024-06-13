What to Know About Collaborative Workspaces

Understanding unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and generative AI-powered assistants is essential for enterprise professionals because these technologies have transformed how teams communicate, collaborate, and work together. In the past few years, the serial embraces of widespread collaborative platform use and then generative AI-powered assistants within those work canvases has changed how people connect and collaborate via Teams, Zoom, Slack, Webex, and Google Workspace. Read on for how collaboration is changing below.

The Very Notion of Collaboration Will Soon Change

Office productivity is ripe for a new way of working. The big benefit that many vendors are working toward is reduced app switching. These new apps (Notion, Coda, Quip, Zoom Docs, etc.) take a modular approach to work and collaboration and touch on other application areas, such as project management and content publishing.

Zoom Presents Itself as a Comprehensive Collaboration Solution Provider

From its video meeting roots, Zoom is taking big strides toward becoming an AI-powered comprehensive collaboration solution provider that can, perhaps, re-invent how work is done.

Learning to Live With Your UCaaS LLM, Part 1

This three-part series provides an inside look at the generative AI inside Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Google Meet. Part 1 delivers a short discussion of how generative AI works and how LLMs are trained.

Testing Gen AI Use Cases in UCaaS Platforms, Part 2

In part two of a three-article series: a look at how each of the major UCaaS platforms perform on two key use cases – meeting summaries and text refinement.

Assessing the Risks and Rewards of Using Gen AI in UCaaS Platforms, Part 3

The final part of our three-article series on Gen AI in Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Google Meet, provides an assessment of the risks and rewards associated with using the Gen AI in these platforms.

Generative AI in Collaboration: Reality Check

As we hit the peak of the hype curve, there are very real questions about gen AI, answers to which will determine if the hype translates into actual adoption and customer benefit.

What is the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex?

The Cisco AI Assistant for Webex is one of the latest competitors to the Microsoft 365 Copilot. This article explores what it is and how it works across meetings, messaging chat and video.

What is Microsoft 365 Copilot and How to Use It

Microsoft 365 Copilot is available now. Learn more about Microsoft 365 Copilot, what it is, how it works, and how to use it, as well as its features, price, and more.

What is Zoom AI Companion?

One of the latest competitors to the Microsoft 365 Copilot is Zoom AI Companion. This article explores what it is, features, and how it works.

Copilot Can Augment, Not Replace, the Work We Do

In this Q&A with Omdia's Tim Banting, we discuss the potential and limitations of Microsoft's newly available Copilot assistant and how it can demonstrate value to customers.