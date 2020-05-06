Telecom Fraud: Refuse to Be a Victim

For enterprise communications managers pressed into supporting wholly work-from-home (WFH) workforces during this COVID-19 period of social distancing, the always-looming concern over telecom fraud — already accounting for $28 billion in loss annually — has reached a new level. In the U.S., for example, the Federal Communications Commission has linked an increase in spam robocalls to COVID-19 scams targeted at consumers and businesses, and the agency, along with the Federal Trade Commission, has issued warnings to VoIP providers allowing such calling.

Combatting spam robocalling, spoofing, and other types of telecom fraud takes a comprehensive fraud protection strategy, one that allows communications managers to identify, detect, and prevent telecom fraud before it creates financial damage. Additionally, communications managers need to be able to track activity at a glance, spot fraud trends, and gauge risks.

For such an all-encompassing approach to telecom fraud protection, consider Tata Communications. Via its multifaceted Fraud Prevention as a Service (FPaaS) offering, Tata offers:

Intelligent Fraud Management System — This standard capability, enabled for all interconnected customers, reports on and continuously monitors the activity of potentially suspicious or fraudulent traffic behaviors.

Subscriber Traffic Management System — This customized solution addresses individual customer’s business needs. Customized monitoring takes place at granular calling ID and/or destination levels, allowing for auto-alarming and optional blocking based on traffic usage.

Dialer Detector — This advanced capability identifies and detects machine- or dialer-generated traffic, to circumvent robocalling; applies patent-pending algorithms to detect potential losses before minutes materialize.

Fraud Prevention API — API allows for the integration between fraud prevention and customer applications and systems, for automated management of alerts and blocks.

Fraud Intelligence — Tata unilaterally blocks calls toward known fraudulent numbers to proactively protect customers from financial losses. Our fraudulent number repository is constantly being updated based on customer sourcing and market intelligence.

Cyber Threat Intelligence — Tata relies on extensive crowd intelligence to detect malicious IP intrusion.

To support the automated management of alerts and blocks Tata offers a self-service Fraud Prevention Portal as part of the FPaaS portfolio. The portal offers easy access to establish and manage ad-hoc blocks and usage-based thresholds in near real time without manual intervention from Tata personnel. With such alerts, communications managers can head off financial exposure that may come from telecom fraud.

Tata provides the backing any business operation needs to rest easy regarding telecom fraud. Our numbers tell the story: for example, 6 million blocked fraud call attempts monthly; on average, more than 500 alerts sent monthly on suspicious traffic; and more than 200 entities disconnected in the last five years for bad performance, completing fraud traffic, spam, and spoofing. And, perhaps the most compelling aspect is that Tata’s FPaaS has prevented $800 million in potential fraud damage to partners in the last 12 months.