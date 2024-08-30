No Jitter Roll: Zoom Adds Smart Name Tags, GoTo Releases More Integrations and the Nureva App is Now Available

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Zoom’s Smart Name Tags beta feature in Zoom Rooms; GoTo releasing enhanced integrations to its IT suite; the availability of the Nureva App for its HDL pro series audio systems; SoundHound AI’s partnership with MUSC Health for AI agent-based patient self-service and CallTower’s partnership with Phonism for multi-vendor device management.

Zoom Adds Smart Name Tags Beta Feature to Meetings

Zoom announced the public beta of smart name tags in Zoom Room meetings so that virtual participants can know who is in the room. Smart name tags are off by default; the account admin must enable the feature for users via the Zoom web portal. By default, generic name tags (e.g., Participant 1) are used for those not enrolled in automatic smart name tags.

To use automatic smart name tags, a user must specifically enable the feature, upload a reference photo, and consent to additional data processing in the “My Profile” section of their Zoom web portal. Once enabled, Zoom analyzes the facial geometry and features from the enrolled user’s reference photo and the Zoom Rooms video feed to identify them during a meeting. Admins can disable this feature at any time from the Zoom Rooms settings, and users can disable the feature or delete their reference photo at any time via the “My Profile” section of the Zoom web portal. Users also have the option to disable the feature for a specific meeting from the Zoom Room.

Zoom said that at present smart name tags will not be included in meeting transcripts or Zoom AI Companion meeting summaries. During the meeting, the name tag provided by either manual or automatic smart name tags can be edited by individuals in the Zoom Room meeting via the participant list accessed on the Zoom Rooms Controller or Zoom Rooms for Touch device.



Source: Zoom

GoTo Releases New and Expanded Integrations Across Its IT Solutions Suite

The IT and business communications solutions provider announced new integrations for their IT suite, including:

GoTo Resolve (IT support platform): IT support agents can now start and share support sessions within tickets generated in Jira Service Management, ConnectWise Manage, and Freshdesk, as well as Halo’s ITSM and PSA service solutions.

LogMeIn Rescue (Remote IT support): Now integrated with Jira Service Management and on a deeper level with Salesforce, IT teams can initiate a remote session with one click, share session details with customers in their preferred solution, and automatically capture session data in a ticket or case file.

LogMeIn Central (remote access for IT teams): Now offers a remote support module add-on to provide ad-hoc support across desktop and mobile devices. The add-on also introduces a zero-download remote view and new options for users to join support sessions.

Miradore Premium+ (device management): New integrations for Entra ID and Google Workspace make it easier to manage device users by automating updates and using group filters for syncing user information across the system. These updates also help protect user identities and credentials in Miradore and simplify the process of assigning devices to new employees.



Source: GoTo

Nureva App for HDL Pro Series Systems Now Available

The audio conferencing solutions provider announced the official launch of the Nureva App, a web-based companion app to the HDL pro series audio systems. Previously in beta, the app offers step-by-step installation tips and tools, including a setup wizard. Users can access audio settings directly through the app, including configuring the device for Microsoft Teams or Zoom UC&C calls.

Users can also enable Voice Amplification Mode to enhance the presenter’s voice in the room and create up to 8 camera zones that can be mapped to in-rooms cameras to assist with tracking and switching. The app also allows IT teams to update their HDL pro series systems.



Source: Nureva

SoundHound AI Partners with MUSC Health on AI Agents

The provider of conversational intelligence and voice AI solutions provider announced that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health) has deployed an AI agent, named Emily, which leverages Amelia’s integration with Epic to enable patient self-service. Amelia provided conversational AI solutions and was acquired by SoundHound AI on August 8, 2024. Patients can speak with Emily to manage their appointments and get answers to non-clinical questions.

The Soundhound AI Amelia Patient Engagement solution provides AI agents that are HIPAA-compliant and available via voice- or chat-based channels. The Amelia AI agents automate tasks such as scheduling and managing appointments, intake, pre-registration, and check-in, patient payments, medication refills, finding locations, doctors, and services.



Source: SoundHound AI

CallTower Partners with Phonism for Multi-Vendor Device Management

The cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications solutions provider announced the availability of Phonism’s Multi-Vendor Device Management solution, specifically for non-Cisco devices. This partnership allows CallTower customers to manage a wider range of device types across various physical/geographic locations.

