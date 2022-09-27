Quick-Hit Q&A: Change Management Strategies for Hybrid Workplace Success

She also provided a few quick highlights of what attendees can expect—the communication skills people must strengthen before initiating a change management strategy and why the discovery and execution phases are critical. Swartz also touched on unique hybrid work-unique planning considerations she plans to discuss in her session at the Enterprise Connect virtual event.

What communication skills do you recommend people strengthen before they launch or carry out a change management strategy?

The key is understanding the user’s viewpoint and translating technology benefits into “What’s in it for me” (WIIFM) for the various user types. Once the users see a benefit for them—there’s increased willingness to adopt the new tools.

When educating a hybrid workforce on new tools, where is the biggest outlay of resources and why?

The two stages of the process that are the most resource-intensive are discovery and execution. In the discovery phase , you need resources to meet with the users, develop the user types and gain insight into how the new tools will benefit them. In the execution phase, you create the user documentation and training curriculum, conduct training sessions, and create the communications to send to the users.

You've previously written for No Jitter about the importance of planning during the early phases of a change-management project. What hybrid work-unique planning considerations will you discuss in your session at the Enterprise Connect virtual event?

Because the hybrid working environment is still evolving, a good user adoption strategy is more important than ever. A strong foundation laid in the discovery phase will allow you to adapt—as the environment changes and remain effective.