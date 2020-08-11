EC20: What Worked Best

The Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo 2020 has come and gone, with a myriad of great sessions and presentations that we can continue to watch until the end of this year. While certainly different from the actual in-person event, there were some key advantages of its virtual counterpart, as well as some disadvantages.

COVID, WFH, and What Comes Next

As always, there was valuable content covering a range of topics. Almost every session mentioned the current crisis and its impact on workers and businesses. Others covered the increasing role of video and team collaboration tools, ensuring security for remote workers, digital transformation, and how to plan for the future. Work from home (WFH) was on everyone’s mind. While we don’t know what portion of workers will continue this practice long term, estimates are as low as 10% and as high as 75%. Everyone agrees that a hybrid workforce will be the norm, with some employees WFH at least part-time, alongside others who are predominantly in the office.

If WFH was the most-discussed topic, then video was a close second. While video had previously received a great deal of attention at past Enterprise Connect events, these technologies took on increased importance this year, as these interactions have replaced in-person meetings. I’d say that 2020 was the year that video went from being used for specific use cases to becoming ubiquitous. Vendor sponsors such as 8x8, Cisco, Crestron, Lifesize, Lenovo, RingCentral, Zoom, and others showcased their video services and devices in sessions and throughout the virtual exhibit hall.

Planning for the Future

Thought leadership was on display at Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo, with a focus on preparing for the short-term and long-term future. As we move from the React/Respond phase of the COVID-19 crisis to the Enhance/Refine phase, and eventually to the Plan/Reinvent phase, organizations must develop strategies to support employees, staff, and customers.