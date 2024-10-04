No Jitter Roll: Moveworks launches Agentic Automation and Twilio integrates with OpenAI

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Movework’s launch of Agentic Automation, Nextiva’s new Workforce Management capability, Wildix’s new AI-powered communication hub, and EOT.AI’s Gen AI Knowledge Builder.

No Jitter also notes several partnerships: Twilio’s integration with OpenAI, Avaya and Verint’s expanded partnership for AI-powered bots, and Lumen and Qualtrics working together to bd a customer insight platform.

Lastly, we note several reports and surveys, such as Marketbridge’s report on how Gen AI will disrupt sales, marketing, and CX. Also, Ivanti releases a report on unsafe work practices and ISG details contact center’s focus on CX.

Products

Moveworks Launches Agentic Automation

Moveworks, a Gen AI copilot for employee support, has launched an automation engine for building complex agentic AI automations. Agentic Automation translates natural language prompts into system commands to create AI agents that can interpret human language without external integration platforms. This engine analyzes plugins and adjusts prompts so AI agents can understand differences between automations. Agentic Automation also includes policy validators to ensure business rules are maintained.



Moveworks

Nextiva Introduces New Workforce Management Capability

Nextiva has announced the launch of Nextiva Workforce Scheduling, a staffing-task automation tool that expands on the Nextiva Unified-CXM platform’s workforce engagement management. Key functions include forecasting, planning, scheduling, compliance and attendance tracking, and employee performance management. This capability comes with an app for employees to manage their shifts.



Nextiva

Wildix Introduces an AI-powered Communication Hub

UCaaS provider Wildix has announced x-bees, an AI-driven communication hub, which integrates voice, video, messaging, and conferencing into a single interface. x-bees allows users to manage leads, access contacts, and capture notes in the same interface. The platform also supports custom Salesforce deployments to allow users to tailor workflows and optimize communication.



Wildix

EOT.AI Announces Gen AI Knowledge Builder

EOT.AI has announced the upcoming release of its Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder. Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder is an on-premise solution that has a multi-agent Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) model. AI agents can manage tasks in predictive maintenance, production optimization, and resource allocation.

The Knowledge Builder adds to EOT.AI’s current Twin Talk platform, which gives businesses the ability to create custom AI Agents for real-time insights based on data from operational sources.

Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder will be available starting in January 2025



EOT.AI

Partnerships

Twilio Integrates with OpenAI

Twilio has announced an integration with OpenAI, bringing OpenAI’s Realtime API to the Twilio platform. This integration will allow Twilio customers to use speech-to-speech technology to improve AI virtual agent voice conversations through pacing, interruption handling, tone, and speaking/listening balancing.



Twilio

Avaya and Verint Deepen Partnership

Avaya and Verint have announced they are deepening their partnership to provide businesses with Verint’s solutions and AI-powered bots in the Avaya Experience Platform. New bots will be added to the current AI-powered bots on the Verint Open Platform as part of this expansion: Verint Agent Copilot Bots and the Verint Knowledge Automation Bot. Verint Agent Copilot Bots will be able to automate contact center tasks while the Verint Knowledge Automation Bot will use Gen AI to search and summarize data for customer questions.



Avaya

Lumen and Qualtrics Build Customer Insight Platform

Lumen and Qualtrics has expanded on their partnership to redesign Lumen’s customer and employee experience programs. Lumen’s new real-time customer insights is powered by Qualtrics XM for Customer Experience suite and Qualtrics AI, which will provide feedback from sources such as customer interactions, service performance, and market-specific trends. Contact center agents will also be able to see Customer Health Scores that will show daily changes based on real-time operational inputs.

Reports

Gen AI will Disrupt Go-to-Market Strategy, CX, and Product Development

“The Impact of AI on Go-to-Market Strategies, Programs, and Investments” report from Marketbridge shows C-Suite technology leaders and go-to-market decision makers believe that AI will disrupt sales, marketing, and CX.

57% of respondents believe AI will change how organizations are structured

53% say it will impact product portfolios

60% of respondents said that they plan on using AI to customize customer interactions

56% say AI will create new marketing content and assets.



Marketbridge

Ivanti Releases a Report on Unsafe Work Practices

Ivanti has released its latest report on Securing the Digital Employee Experience. Among the findings around insecure data and network practices: 81% of workers say they haven’t been trained on Gen AI and 15% are using unsanctioned tools. Only 62% of workers say they use a VPN or zero-trust access solution, and only 57% use multi-factor authentication.

Contact Center Decisions Focus on CX

The ISG study “The ISG Buyers Guides for Contact Center and Agent Management” finds that enterprises are increasingly basing contact center technology decisions on customer experience and customer relationship management.

"Contact center infrastructure decisions are no longer based on the simple choice of a voice routing engine," said Keith Dawson, director of Research, Customer Experience, ISG Software Research. "Enterprises are motivated by the need to deliver a seamless and consistent customer experience. By 2028, as many as half the contact centers replacing their platforms will base their decisions around customer experience and/or customer relationship management, rather than the choice of call routing engines."

