This is an index page for No Jitter's ongoing series, Conversations in Collaboration, in which we speak with executives and thought leaders about the key trends across the full stack of enterprise communications technologies.

Second Series

The second series began in 2024. In it we ask industry leaders to talk about how AI can boost productivity – and how we define what productivity even is – with the goal of helping those charged with evaluating and/or implementing Gen AI to have a better sense of which technologies will best meet the needs of their organizations and customers.

The following are the conversations we’ve had so far:

Glean’s CEO and Co-Founder Arvind Jain : Glean helps solve the problem facing many knowledge workers – they need information to do their jobs, but that information is usually scattered across many internal systems.

: Glean helps solve the problem facing many knowledge workers – they need information to do their jobs, but that information is usually scattered across many internal systems. Forrester Senior Analyst Christina McAllister: Assessing Gen AI's impact in the contact center in: Part 1 : defines contact center productivity and how AI could change it for the better. Part 2 : defines what’s at stake for every generative AI pilot.

Yellow.ai’s CEO and Co-Founder Raghu Ravinutala: Yellow.ai helps enterprises automate their customer interactions with generative AI-powered solutions, including a virtual agent — approaches that can result in cost reductions.

First Series

The first Conversation series ran in 2023. In it we asked industry leaders to speak about AI, generative AI and their companies’ approaches to not only implementing AI but keeping the data secure. NJ spoke with: Webex, Google Cloud, Amazon Connect, Calabrio, IntelePeer, Genesys, Cognigy and ServiceNow.

Want to know more?

The following are some of the NJ-produced guides regarding AI-powered tools.