No Jitter Roll: Salesforce Releases Einstein Service Agent, Kore.ai Launches GALE

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Salesforce’s release of their Einstein Service Agent and Kore.ai’s release of their Gen AI and LLM platform, GALE.

Also, ConductorOne launches helpdesk and IT Service Management tools, CallRail launches Convert Assist, and Omilia releases Pathfinder.

Salesforce Releases its Autonomous AI Agent

Salesforce has released its Einstein Service Agent, a fully autonomous AI agent that can understand and act on service issues. Einstein Service Agent is built on the Einstein 1 Platform and analyzes the context of a customer’s message to determine what actions to take next by using large language models (LLMs). The service agent also uses generative AI to create conversational responses that are tailored to companies and use business data. Key capabilities for Einstein Service Agent include:

A reasoning engine, which is used to interpret and process information and give human-like responses and reasoning

Assistance to customers across self-service portals and messaging channels

portals and messaging channels Protection via Einstein Trust Layer, a part of the Einstein 1 Platform that masks personally identifiable information (PII) and defines parameters and guardrails, as will as the option to transfer to an agent using Service Cloud

Einstein Service Agent will become generally available later this year.

To learn more about Salesforce and its Einstein AI offerings, read “How Salesforce’s Einstein GPT Works.”



Salesforce

Kore.ai Launches GALE

Kore.ai has launched Generative AI and LLM Platform for Enterprises (GALE). This platform can be used to build Gen AI applications to be scaled in enterprise environments. GALE has a no-code toolset that allows enterprises a way to experiment with models and prompts to build AI agents.

GALE has capabilities such as:

A no-code flow-builder with a drag-and-drop interface that can be used to create workflows, apps, and AI agents

Model Hub, which provides AI models for business needs

AI Agents that automate tasks and workflows

Prompt Studio, which allows developers to create prompts

CEO and founder of Kore.ai, Raj Koneru, said, “GALE addresses the fragmentation and limitations within the current ecosystem. It’s a cohesive platform integrating core AI app-building functionalities with built-in guardrails.”



Kore.ai

ConductorOne Releases Helpdesk Automation

ConductorOne, a company specializing in identity security and access governance, has announced new features in helpdesk automation and IT Service Management (ITSM) tools. These features allow businesses to automatically create and monitor tickers in their ITSM tool. For helpdesk users, ConductorOne’s AI Copilot can trigger workflows, provision access, and update ticket status in real time.

Alex Bovee, co-founder and CEO of ConductorOne said, “Every enterprise has its own unique blend of systems, users, policies, and procedures… Our latest helpdesk features exemplify this spirit of flexibility, allowing businesses to streamline access controls within their unique environments without sacrificing their preferred systems and workflows.”



ConductorOne

CallRail Launches AI-Powered Convert Assist

CallRail has announced a new product called Convert Assist. Convert Assist combines Gen AI and conversational AI to bring conversion solutions to businesses. It also uses three features from CallRail Labs: action plans, call coaching, and smart follow up. Convert Assistant allows users to auto-generate next steps for leads, draft ready-to-send email messages or call back content, and access call coaching for front-line agents.

Omilia Launches Pathfinder

Omilia, a company that works in enterprise Conversational AI (CAI), has announcedPathfinder, a tool that reduces CAI application design and development time by processing analyzing data from PDF, TXT, CSV, and HTML files and identifying customer intent. It can also create and identify solutions for queries as well as deduce business logic for optimal conversational flows and outcomes.

Pathfinder will become part of the Omilia Cloud Platform.