Welcome to No Jitter's ongoing series, Conversations in Collaboration, in which we speak with executives and thought leaders about the key trends across the full stack of enterprise communications technologies.

Interviews in the series so far also include:

Cisco's Lorrissa Horton , who talked about the company's approach to data security in AI.

, who talked about the company's approach to data security in AI. Google Cloud’s Behshad Behzadi , who spoke about the use of generative AI (Gen AI) at Google in its Contact Center AI offering and, more broadly, across enterprises.

, who spoke about the use of generative AI (Gen AI) at Google in its Contact Center AI offering and, more broadly, across enterprises. Amazon Connect’s Pasquale DeMaio , who discussed Connect’s history of AI usage and how it’s used in their contact center offering.

, who discussed Connect’s history of AI usage and how it’s used in their contact center offering. Calabrio’s Joel Martins , who talked about current AI implementations in auto-scoring and scheduling and provided a glimpse of how generative AI can help contact center managers, and

, who talked about current AI implementations in auto-scoring and scheduling and provided a glimpse of how generative AI can help contact center managers, and IntelePeer’s Frank Fawzi who discussed how current AI implementations can be used to triage customer interactions before they reach the contact center and how generative AI can further improve that process.

who discussed how current AI implementations can be used to triage customer interactions before they reach the contact center and how generative AI can further improve that process. Genesys’ Brett Weigl who talked about how current AI implementations and generative AI can be used to improve the customer and agent experience.

who talked about how current AI implementations and generative AI can be used to improve the customer and agent experience. Cognigy's Philipp Heltewig who talks about orchestrating GenAI's role in the contact center.

who talks about orchestrating GenAI's role in the contact center. ServiceNow's Terence Chesire speaks on how their platorm can be used to define and improve business processes and how GenAI can add further efficiencies.

(Editor's Note: Artificial intelligence has a lot of specific, descriptive terms. Download our handy guide to AI vocabulary here.)