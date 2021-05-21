No Jitter Roll: Whiteboard Collaboration, Voice Integration

This week we share announcements around a whiteboard camera, voice and messaging integration, video meeting updates, and a video library.

Logitech Launches AI-Powered Whiteboard Camera



Image: Logitech

Workplace technology provider Logitech this week unveiled Scribe , an AI-powered whiteboard camera that allows in-room presenters to broadcast whiteboard content into video meetings via the device’s wireless share button or meeting room controller. Scribe's built-in AI makes the presenter transparent, allowing remote viewers to see the whiteboard, as shown above, Logitech said.

Scribe, which captures dry-erase surfaces of up to six feet by four feet and can detect other non-digital content like Post-It notes, includes mounting components, a power supply, and category cables for deployment at scale, Logitech added.

Scribe is compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows and Zoom Rooms, as well as Zoom Rooms appliances. In addition, when attached to a computer or laptop, Scribe can act as a standalone USB content camera for virtually any videoconferencing service, Logitech said. Scribe is available in select markets at a starting price of $1,200.

Dialpad Brings AI-Powered Calling to Business Messaging

Cloud communications provider Dialpad this week announced it has joined the Intercom App Partner Program. With the integration of Dialpad voice calling, users of Intercom’s messaging-based conversational relationship platform will be able to switch between messaging and voice when interacting with customers. The users — typically sales and support agents — will be able to call customers from within an Intercom chat and record the conversation in both Intercom and Dialpad, Dialpad said. The integration uses Intercom’s private chat log to log Dialpad's Voice Intelligence link and recording, Dialpad added.

The Dialpad app is available for download in the Intercom App Store.

Microsoft Upgrades Together Mode for Teams

Microsoft this week introduced a new developer-focused capability for Together Mode, a video meeting feature that uses AI segmentation technology to place each participant in a shared virtual background. Microsoft introduced Together Mode last July, and has been adding different scenes to the original auditorium view over the past few months. With this latest update, developers will be able to create and upload immersive custom scenes, such as the one shown below, from within the Microsoft Teams Developer Portal, Microsoft said. Microsoft also revealed that Together Mode is available for personal accounts in addition to work accounts tied to enterprise Office 365 subscriptions.





BlueJeans by Verizon Embraces the Hybrid Workplace

BlueJeans by Verizon last week announced availability of BlueJeans Enterprise, a cloud platform that builds on the capabilities of BlueJeans Pro and BlueJeans Standard, but delivers a videoconferencing experience designed to support hybrid work, the company said. To boost the hybrid experience, BlueJeans by Verizon enhanced its most extensive Meetings plan features to include:

Unlimited recordings – users can take advantage of Smart Meetings and record every meeting for sharing highlights, action items, and context with key stakeholders

– users can take advantage of Smart Meetings and record every meeting for sharing highlights, action items, and context with key stakeholders Command Center Live – administrators can detect and manage possible in-meeting problems through live meeting controls, real-time metrics, and warnings

– administrators can detect and manage possible in-meeting problems through live meeting controls, real-time metrics, and warnings Brand customization – organizations can customize their user interface, insert their logo, and implement other brand elements across BlueJeans’ desktop app, browser experience, landing pages, and invitation emails as needed

– organizations can customize their user interface, insert their logo, and implement other brand elements across BlueJeans’ desktop app, browser experience, landing pages, and invitation emails as needed Expanded meeting capacity – allows up to 200 participants per meeting

– allows up to 200 participants per meeting Standards-based conference room support – includes standards-based room system interoperability (H.323/SIP endpoints) for workers to join BlueJeans Meetings from any conference room that is outfitted with existing video teleconferencing equipment

Pricing for BlueJeans Enterprise is approximately $17 per host per month (paid annually), while BlueJeans Pro costs $14 per month, and BlueJeans Standard costs $10 per month.

Vimeo Unveils Corporate Video Library