No Jitter Roll: Focusing in on Video

As we all know, videoconferencing has become the pinnacle of collaboration while working from home, propelling usage beyond anybody’s expectations. And that, in turn, has many vendors looking to grab the enterprise’s attention with enhanced or new video platforms aimed at addressing the challenges of collaboration, security, and compatibility for distributed workforces, as we showcase in this week’s No Jitter Roll.

PGi Enhances Collaboration Platform

This week, UCaaS provider PGi announced several enhancements to its GlobalMeet Collaboration platform. They include:

G Suite calendar integration, allowing Gmail users to schedule, manage, and join GlobalMeet Collaboration meetings from Gmail and Google Calendar

Mobile upgrades, to make it easier to schedule meetings from the calendar app

Support for more video screens within a meeting window, designed with larger meetings in mind

A virtual whiteboard for writing, annotating, and collaborating within meetings

With these enhancements, PGi is looking to help enterprises make larger meetings more collaborative, as well as to better serve the “massive base of highly collaborative Google-centric users” and equalize functionality between desktop and mobile users, Ira Weinstein, founder and managing partner at Recon Research, told No Jitter when asked about the PGi enhancements.

Poly Studio Gets Zoom-Certified

Poly this week announced that the Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 video bars unveiled last fall at Zoomtopia 2019 and its G7500 videoconferencing system are now certified for use with Zoom Rooms. This means the Zoom video app will now run natively on these devices, which are also now manageable via the Zoom Device Management software, Poly said.

DTEN to Feature Zoom Device at InfoComm

Video collaboration device maker DTEN, which specializes in Zoom solutions, announced that it is taking pre-orders for its latest offering: ME, a work-from-home device. The DTEN ME, priced at $599, features a 27-inch multitouch display for whiteboarding and annotating, three wide-angle cameras, and eight microphones, DTEN said. Additionally, the device allows for document, presentation, and video sharing, and can be used as a phone or second desktop monitor.

DTEN said it will be showcasing the ME device next week at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

Secured Communications Launches Video Solution

Communications security provider Secured Communications this week launched Communications security provider Secured Communications this week launched Mercury , a videoconferencing solution that provides private cloud encryption.

The Mercury platform allows users to host videoconferencing meetings via a web browser or mobile device and features screen sharing and messaging capabilities. Additionally, Mercury is compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, and Privacy Shield regulations, and backed by NSA Approved AES 256 encryption, according to Secured Communications.

Mercury is available starting at $20 per month/per user with a minimum of 25 licenses and requires no additional hardware, Secured Communications said.