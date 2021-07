Showcasing its ability to meet the most stringent standards for secure collaboration, Cisco today launched an offering for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Webex for Defense.

Revealed earlier this year and available today, Webex for Defense is an all-in-one cloud-based collaboration service that provides DoD users with the same calling, messaging, and meeting capabilities and user experience available via Webex for Government, Cisco said in a blog post . In addition, Cisco has received provisional authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to operate at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5). This authorization allows Cisco to connect to the DoD network via DISA-managed cloud access points and deliver Webex for Defense out of Cisco-hosted, DoD IL5-certified data centers, Cisco said.

Among the products included in the Webex for Defense offering are:

— Providing instant messaging, voice and video calls, desktop sharing, and presence for mobile users, Cisco shared on the Webex for Defense product page Meeting Server — Allows users to join a meeting with any Cisco Collaboration endpoint, Jabber client, Meeting Server web app, or third-party devices, Cisco shared on the Cisco Meeting Server webpage

Additionally, Webex for Defense integrates with the Webex portfolio of phone, desktop, and video devices, and admins can manage users, devices, and workspace with real-time analytics from Cisco’s Control Hub, Cisco said.