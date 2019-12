Happy birthday to Cisco – the company turned 35 on December 10. Over the past three and a half decades, Cisco has evolved from a niche router company to one of the biggest IT vendors with a dominant market share in multiple markets. Product names have changed, corporate leaders have come and gone, and the company has transitioned successfully from a predominantly hardware company to a software vendor.

The one thing that hasn’t changed is Cisco’s unwavering commitment to changing the world and making it a better place for today and in the future. Cisco’s long-time CEO, John Chambers, talked extensively about how the great equalizers in the business world were the Internet and education, and he was spot on. Since his retirement, current CEO, Chuck Robbins, has taken what Chambers had started to another level. Since there is more public focus on corporate social responsibility today, I thought it was worth looking at the top 10 things Cisco Corporate Affairs (CSR), a component of corporate affairs, has done to further the company’s mission of changing the world. They include: