No Jitter Roll: Salesforce Releases CCaaS Product, DTEN Introduces New Collaboration Device

Today, we share details on Salesforce's contact center service and then look at several device announcements, including a new collaboration device from DTEN and a portfolio of Poly video bar devices to be Google Meet certified.

Salesforce Launches Contact Center Service

Salesforce rolled out its new contact center service , Salesforce Contact Center, featuring a host of AI and automation capabilities aimed at improving the agent and customer experience. The platform capabilities include:

Service Cloud Voice: Enterprises can turn their voice communications into Salesforce native channels either through bundled telephony offers or via partner telephony connectors on Salesforce AppExchange.

Enterprises can turn their voice communications into Salesforce native channels either through bundled telephony offers or via partner telephony connectors on Salesforce AppExchange. Self-service customer options: These are available with self-help/FAQ pages and AI-based bots.

These are available with self-help/FAQ pages and AI-based bots. Digital engagement tools: Agents can send web, mobile, WhatsApp, SMS, or Facebook Messenger messages to customers.

Agents can send web, mobile, WhatsApp, SMS, or Facebook Messenger messages to customers. Customer feedback option: Contact centers can collect real-time customer feedback with Service Cloud built-in surveys.

Contact centers can collect real-time customer feedback with Service Cloud built-in surveys. Shift scheduling and omni routing options: Contact centers can shift schedules and redirect call volume to respond to call volume demands.

Contact centers can shift schedules and redirect call volume to respond to call volume demands. Einstein Conversation Insights: Einstein Conversation Insight uses Einstein AI to analyze customer actions and provides next-best actions and conversation trends in real-time and coaching insights to help train agents.

Salesforce Contact Center is generally available today; the Einstein Conversation Insights and shift scheduling will be available as out-of-the-box features starting in February 2023. Currently, enterprises can manually add shift scheduling to Salesforce Contact Center.

DTEN Debuts All-in-one Collaboration Device for Teams, Zoom

Videoconferencing provider DTEN introduced the DTEN D7X Series, an all-in-one collaboration device designed for medium to large conference rooms and huddle spaces and compatible with Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Available in either a 55-inch or 75-inch models, the device features a 15-microphone array, a built-in 4K wide-angle camera, a touch screen for whiteboard purposes, and AI-based capabilities for smart framing, noise reduction, and echo cancellation. The Windows Edition of the device is currently available through DTEN's website and channel partners. Details on the Android Edition will come later this fall.

This announcement follows last week’s announcement that DTEN is certifying its device for Microsoft Teams — a recent development for the device maker. DTEN initially provided products for Zoom and is now expanding into the Teams ecosystem, as Microsoft MVP Randy Chapman shared in a recent No Jitter on Air podcast

However, DTEN isn’t the only device maker that has made the move, as “all want to go to Teams,” Chapman said. Earlier this month, Cisco and Microsoft announced a partnership at Microsoft Ignite, which will bring a native Teams experience to Cisco devices, and device maker Neat — which was partially funded by Zoom — similarly expand to Teams, Chapman added.

Poly to Certify Video Bars for Google Meet

In addition to these devices, Poly has already certified its Poly Studio USB video bar, Poly Studio P5 personal webcam, Voyager headsets, and Poly Sync speakerphones for Google Meet; its Blackwire, Encore Pro, and Savi headsets and Poly Studio P15 for Chrome OS; and its Poly Studio P5 webcam and its range of headset and speakers for Google Voice.

Poly devices certified for Google Meet and Google Voice are also supported by the Poly Lens App on PC and Mac, Poly’s IT management service for managing devices and pushing software updates. Additionally, Poly Lens App support will be available for ChromeOS devices later in 2023.

