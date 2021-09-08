No Jitter Roll: Logitech Meetings Dock, Zoom & Microsoft Video Investments

This week we share the latest on a laptop dock for one-touch meetings, video device investment and acquisition, Microsoft Direct Routing certification, and wireless display software.

One-Touch Meeting Controls Feature in New Logitech Dock

Logitech this week unveiled an all-in-one docking station, Logi Dock, that features one-touch meeting controls, a noise-canceling speakerphone, and integration with the Logi Tune app for customizing the experience with Logitech collaboration devices. To accommodate the one-touch meeting control, Logi Dock will go through the Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom certification processes, Logitech said.

Connecting to a laptop with a single cable, Logi Dock serves as a charging station for laptops, and can support up to five USB peripherals and two monitors. Logi Dock will be available this winter for $399 in either graphite or white, Logitech said.



Logitech Meetings Dock

Zoom Invests in Neat, Again

Zoom has upped its investment in video device provider Neat by $30 million, Neat announced this week. The new funding — Zoom’s third investment —will be put toward supporting development of new meeting features and experiences as the company continues building on its close partnership with Zoom, Neat said. To date, Neat has received $41 million in funding from Zoom, Neat said.

Microsoft Acquires Video Startup Clipchamp

Microsoft this week shared that it has acquired Clipchamp , a video startup. Clipchamp offers an in-browser app that allows users to create videos with templates and edit videos with filters, transitions, stock media, and other elements, Microsoft said. Microsoft did not disclose details of the transaction.

Ekinops Obtains Microsoft Teams Certification for SBC

Network access and virtualization vendor Ekinops last week announced Microsoft Direct Routing certification for its enterprise session border controller (SBC), which is part of its OneOS6 middleware. With the certification, the Ekinops SBC is now eligible for use with the “bring your own carrier” model — i.e., Direct Routing — of supporting voice calling in Microsoft Teams.

ScreenBeam Releases Wireless Collaboration Software

ScreenBeam, a provider of wireless display and conferencing solutions, this week announced the general availability of ScreenBeam Conference, free software that works in tandem with the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus wireless display receiver. When meeting participants open the ScreenBeam app and select the Plus receiver, they are wirelessly connected to the in-room display and can automatically pair to room resources such as the camera, microphone, and soundbar, ScreenBeam said. Participants then launch their meetings via their preferred web conferencing service, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and GoToMeeting, ScreenBeam added.

ScreenBeam Conference is available for Windows 10, with beta support for macOS devices. Pricing for the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus receiver is $999.

Dana Casielles, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.