Metaswitch Delivers a Faster Path to Operator Connect

Metaswitch, a Microsoft company, has introduced a new way to help operators meet the rapidly changing needs of their business customers. Metaswitch Managed Service for Teams Calling is a service that allows operators to meet the multi-tenant session border controller (SBC) requirement of the Operator Connect program by sourcing a managed service from Metaswitch.

The impressive growth of Microsoft Teams shows how business users have changed the way they communicate and collaborate. Increasingly, they are using Teams to make outside voice calls too. In January 2022, Microsoft Teams announced it surpassed 270 million monthly active users, with 90% of Fortune 500 companies using Microsoft Teams. Microsoft introduced the Operator Connect program to make it easier for operators to offer PSTN access to Teams users. It simplifies phone number importing and administration within Teams by directly interfacing with an operator’s phone network.

The Managed Service for Teams Calling is hosted in an operator’s Azure cloud tenant to support the requirements of Microsoft’s Operator Connect program and more easily provide PSTN services to Teams enterprise customers. The service includes the rapid deployment of our Microsoft-certified SBC in Azure, managed by Metaswitch.

Metaswitch’s dedicated service teams guide operators from design to implementation and service monitoring. Our company provides network design services, API integration support, service level agreement (SLA) delivery in partnership with your operations team, proactive and reactive troubleshooting, lifecycle management, monitoring, and managed ticket resolution.

The Managed Service for Teams Calling includes:

All SBC upgrades

24x7 system health monitoring from our virtual Network Operations Center (NOC)

Ticket resolution

Platform onboarding

Carrier service testing and certification

Managed Service for Teams Calling Benefits