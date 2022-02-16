Metaswitch Delivers a Faster Path to Operator Connect

Metaswitch, a Microsoft company, has introduced a new way to help operators meet the rapidly changing needs of their business customers. Metaswitch Managed Service for Teams Calling
is a service that allows operators to meet the multi-tenant session border controller (SBC) requirement of the Operator Connect program by sourcing a managed service from Metaswitch.
The impressive growth of Microsoft Teams shows how business users have changed the way they communicate and collaborate. Increasingly, they are using Teams to make outside voice calls too. In January 2022, Microsoft Teams announced it surpassed 270 million monthly active users, with 90% of Fortune 500 companies using Microsoft Teams. Microsoft introduced the Operator Connect program to make it easier for operators to offer PSTN access to Teams users. It simplifies phone number importing and administration within Teams by directly interfacing with an operator’s phone network.
The Managed Service for Teams Calling is hosted in an operator’s Azure cloud tenant to support the requirements of Microsoft’s Operator Connect program and more easily provide PSTN services to Teams enterprise customers. The service includes the rapid deployment of our Microsoft-certified SBC in Azure, managed by Metaswitch.
Metaswitch’s dedicated service teams guide operators from design to implementation and service monitoring. Our company provides network design services, API integration support, service level agreement (SLA) delivery in partnership with your operations team, proactive and reactive troubleshooting, lifecycle management, monitoring, and managed ticket resolution.
The Managed Service for Teams Calling includes:
- All SBC upgrades
- 24x7 system health monitoring from our virtual Network Operations Center (NOC)
- Ticket resolution
- Platform onboarding
- Carrier service testing and certification
Managed Service for Teams Calling Benefits
- Faster time to market: A managed service simplifies the process of SBC deployment and API integration, freeing operators to focus on go-to-market activities.
- Financial simplicity: The rapid growth of Microsoft Teams has stressed the capital expenditures planning models for operators. With typical budget cycles, likely, the costs to support Operator Connect can quickly outpace forecasted spending. The Managed SBC for Operator Connect service shifts these costs to an operating expense model, directly pegging future costs to subscriber growth.
- API mediation: Our pre-built platform integrates with Operator Connect APIs to simplify call number management and track call detail records, with ready integration into an operator’s operations support or business support platforms.
- Microsoft Teams alignment: Metaswitch and Microsoft designed Managed SBC for Operator Connect to support current and future Teams calling use cases.
- Service quality: Metaswitch commits to delivering the best support in the market, enabling you to meet your business SLAs.