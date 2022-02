While enterprises traditionally have relied on a Microsoft calling plan or Direct Routing to connect the Microsoft Teams phone system to initiate voice calling to the PSTN, many are turning to Microsoft’s newest option: Operator Connect. Operator Connect directly interfaces with an Operator’s phone network, which simplifies provisioning and management of users. The result is a better user experience, higher quality of service, and much faster setup.

This white paper explains how Operator Connect can work for operators and customers alike. Download today!

Brought to you by:





Download today!