How HP Is Betting Big on Meeting the Needs of the Hybrid Workplace

On September 23, 2024, HP Imagine 2024 showcased the company’s vision for the future of work. I had the privilege of attending in person and engaging in exclusive conversations with HP’s leadership. These discussions offered deeper insights into HP’s AI-driven strategy to enhance employee experiences, streamline hybrid work, and deliver secure, personalized solutions. My assessment highlights HP’s strategic alignment in leading the AI-powered transformation of the modern workplace.

A Unified Approach Across Divisions

In the past, HP’s 15 divisions operated independently, each with separate goals. However, from my conversations during Imagine 2024, it appears that This alignment is significant, as it represents a key step in addressing the evolving needs of hybrid work.

HP’s strategy extends beyond the commercial market; it leverages AI to support both consumer and commercial segments, ensuring adaptability across market demands. By breaking down silos, HP is better positioned to integrate AI-enhanced tools across personal systems, printing, and workforce platforms. This renewed alignment of all divisions is pivotal for HP as it leads the future of hybrid work.

Transforming the Hybrid Work Environment with AI

As hybrid work becomes the new normal, HP is embedding AI at the edge to enhance productivity, whether employees are in the office, at home, or on the go. HP’s AI-driven tools adapt to individual work habits, automatically configuring video and audio settings during meetings and offering telemetry-driven insights to optimize device performance. These capabilities reduce inefficiencies, ensuring employees can work seamlessly across different environments.

HP Workforce Experience Platform Leverages HP telemetry and AI to provide real-time insights into device and workforce performance



In addition, HP’s collaboration tools, including Poly solutions and its PC ecosystem, facilitate smooth transitions between remote and in-office work, minimizing the friction that often comes with hybrid setups.

From “Employee Engagement” to “Employee Fulfillment”

A key theme at Imagine 2024 was the shift from employee engagement to employee fulfillment. According to HP’s Work Relationship Index, there is a significant gap between IT decision-makers' perceptions of technology effectiveness and employees' actual experiences. For example, while 90% of business leaders acknowledge the value of empathy, only 28% of knowledge workers consistently see senior leadership demonstrating it. Additionally, only 28% report having a healthy relationship with work.



The six drivers of a healthy relationship with work, HP Work Relationship Index HP

However, AI is bridging this gap, with AI users reporting an 11-point higher Work Relationship Index score than their non-AI counterparts. HP’s AI-powered tools, such as video and audio enhancements, filter out distractions and optimize meeting environments, leading to increased employee engagement and fulfillment.

By shifting the focus to fulfillment and personalization, HP ensures that its technology not only improves productivity but also supports well-being in hybrid work environments.

Adapting AI Solutions for Global Hybrid Work Variations

Global variations in hybrid work models present unique challenges. In regions like India, workers are largely returning to offices, while in places like the U.S., remote work remains prevalent. HP’s AI-powered tools offer consistent, adaptable experiences across these diverse environments, allowing companies to manage workforces effectively regardless of location. This adaptability ensures that employees stay productive whether they’re in the office, at home, or traveling.

Security in the AI Era

As AI becomes more integrated into business processes, security remains a critical concern. At Imagine 2024, HP introduced AI security solutions designed to protect not only devices but also AI workloads and models. HP’s AI-driven security tools offer firmware-level protection, safeguarding data from emerging cyber threats.

HP’s commitment to quantum-resistant security protocols ensures that its devices remain secure as AI adoption grows, offering businesses a future-proof path forward.

Driving Partner and Customer Adoption of AI Solutions

Beyond building AI technologies, HP is investing heavily in partner education. At Imagine 2024, HP launched the Future Ready AI MasterClass, equipping partners with the knowledge to communicate the benefits of AI-powered solutions effectively. This strategy aims to enhance partner expertise and support AI adoption across commercial markets.

HP also offers use cases and sales tools to help partners demonstrate the practical applications of AI in real-world business environments. This collaborative approach reinforces HP’s efforts to drive AI adoption at scale.

My Take on HP and Imagine 2024

HP Imagine 2024 reinforced the company's clear intent to lead the workplace transformation through AI-driven innovations. What stands out most is HP’s ability to align its historically siloed divisions under a cohesive vision. This strategic consolidation positions HP to better address the evolving needs of hybrid work, an area where many organizations still struggle to find seamless solutions.

HP’s focus on AI-powered tools—designed to optimize productivity, personalize user experiences, and enhance security—places them ahead of the curve. Businesses today demand not just functional technology, but solutions that adapt to individual workflows. HP’s integration of AI at the edge and the personalized work experiences it enables show a deep understanding of these modern workplace demands. It’s a significant evolution from traditional IT offerings to more human-centered solutions.

However, the true strength of HP’s strategy lies in its flexibility. By ensuring that both consumer and commercial segments benefit from AI innovation, HP can serve a broad spectrum of market needs. This versatility is critical as the work environment continues to shift.

HP’s approach to AI-driven productivity tools, coupled with its focus on security innovations like quantum-resistant protocols, gives the company a strong foundation to lead in a hybrid-first world. This is not just about keeping pace with competitors—it’s about redefining how businesses will operate in an increasingly complex and digital landscape.