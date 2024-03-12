UC for Mobile Workers has Arrived on the Global Stage

Mobile workers have long been overlooked as equal members of the team when it comes to high quality voice communications integrated with their UCaaS system.

They have struggled with the usability and reliability of UC mobile apps, when all they want to do is use the native dialer and a business number on their mobile phone to make and receive calls to and from their customers and colleagues, wherever they are.

Now eSIM technology, combined with advances in fixed mobile convergence enable this experience , so knowledge workers, frontline workers, hybrid and the deskless workforce can communicate and collaborate seamlessly and intuitively on the device they already carry and use every day: their personal mobile phones.

These advances turn mobile phones into native extensions of any UC platform including Microsoft Teams Phone or Cisco Webex Calling, significantly extending user access and the reach of any UCaaS deployment.

As a result, these disconnected workers have direct access to their companies’ business communications platforms, which boosts their productivity and job satisfaction, while enabling them to be more engaged.

Shift to ‘Mobile Only’ Communications

Following the pandemic and the change in working practices, new research indicates the industry is at a tipping point in embracing “Mobile Only” desk-phone replacement strategies.

Additional research by the Cavell Group has brought to light a pivotal trend. In one cross sector survey of 400 IT managers, 99% said they were prepared to phase out landline phones in favor of SIM based mobile UC for all employees, based on their roles in the business.

The transition to mobile is fueled by end-user demands and the need to extend corporate communication networks, with single number reach to a broader range of workers, including frontline, knowledge, hybrid and deskless employees as well as temporary and contractor staff.

Permitting BYOD has long been viewed as a way to bring these workers into the communications fold. But BYOD has been a longstanding challenge often because of concerns around security and compliance. However, the Cavell research indicates a shift in employer attitudes, with 76% of surveyed businesses permitting mobile BYOD.

Challenges for Different Worker Categories

Frontline workers, often engaged in customer-facing roles like in-home services, healthcare, or delivery, face significant communication challenges due to the mobile nature of their work.

Knowledge and collaboration centric workers grapple with the need for seamless communication when use on laptops becomes impractical, such as when moving between rooms at home or out meeting customers.

Hybrid, deskless and mobile-centric workers also require constant connectivity despite the absence of a fixed workstation. Traditional communication systems fall short in addressing these diverse and dynamic use cases.

Extending UC to the Disconnected Workforce

In response to these challenges, Tango Networks has introduced Tango Extend, a pioneering solution that, with the addition of an eSIM, turns mobile phones - including corporate supplied and BYOD devices - into secure business extensions of the corporate UC platform.

Extend enables a user’s phone to become a native mobile endpoint of their UC platform. The mobile phones use the existing business number and identity for business communications, in the office or on the move.

Via eSIMs the device securely partitions the personal and business identities and keeps them separate. No apps are required and business calls made with the native dialer use the business eSIM and are routed through the UC platform, following fixed telephony policies. These policies could include international call barring or call recording for compliance purposes.

Business telephony with an eSIM is intuitive and simple, ensuring users are not struggling with unusual configurations or opening special business apps to make a call. It also means these users now carry only one mobile device, not one for personal and another for business use.

One Mobile Device, One Global Plan

Tango Extend brings mobile business communications to the forgotten, disconnected workforce. But it also introduces a unified price plan for the service internationally. With the new Global Pass mobile rate plan, all business mobile communications are covered by a single rate with no roaming fees or extra charges across all supported countries. Currently these include the USA, UK, France and Sweden, with more and more countries being rolled out each month.

This introduces major efficiencies and cost savings for companies with employees who regularly travel on business or who are permanently located in regional offices.

Making the Move

Tango Networks, through Tango Extend, is leading the transition to Mobile Only communications by enabling mobile phones to become native extensions of UC platforms. This shift enhances collaboration, ensures seamless communication, and supports the diverse needs of the modern workforce, from frontline workers to those embracing hybrid work models.

The dawn of the "Mobile Only" era is here, and Tango Networks is at the helm, guiding enterprises into this new and exciting future of work.