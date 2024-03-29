No Jitter Roll: Bedrock Security’s Data Security Platform is Unveiled, Soteria Inspect is Added to Azure Marketplace, Adobe Partners with Microsoft

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, we highlight: Bedrock Security’s unveiling of a frictionless data security platform, Soteria’s new SaaS solution for Microsoft 365, and Adobe’s partnership with Microsoft. We will also be covering the Q-SYS Control for Zoom Rooms App and Lumen Technologies’ new extension to their partnership with Zoom.

Bedrock Security Unveils Data Security Platform

Bedrock Security has announced a comprehensive data security platform aimed at helping organizations manage data risk from cloud and Gen AI. This platform is powered by an AI reasoning (AIR) engine, which is tasked with protecting enterprise data without compromising scale, speed, or accuracy.

Bedrock Security’s CEO and co-founder Pranava Adduri said, “By fully understanding an organization’s data at the scale and speed demanded by modern enterprises, we are addressing the shortcomings of data security posture management (DSPM) and legacy data security solutions”

This platform uses AI reasoning to provide accurate data discovery, classification, and mapping, allows organizations to set up data perimeters, and reduces the data risk surface.

Soteria Inspect Comes to Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Soteria, a company dedicated to improving cybersecurity outcomes, released its SaaS solution, Inspect, in Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Doug Hislop, Product Lead of Inspect for Microsoft 365, said, "Soteria Inspect provides an easy path for customers to assess the configuration of their Microsoft 365 tenant and provides a clear target for configuration improvements to reduce risk and increase their security posture.”



Adobe announces partnership with Microsoft

Adobe and Microsoft have announced a partnership that combines workflows and insights from Adobe products with generative AI from Copilot.

This connection will integrate Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Dynamic 365, allowing users to create campaign media and presentations with specific and client-relevant context. Adobe insights and Dynamic 365 will be available in Copilot to help with creating briefs, presentations, reports, and updates. Adobe Firefly, their Gen AI agent, can also be used to create imagery or copy to be published.

Q-SYS launches their Control for Zoom Rooms App

Q-SYS Control for Zoom Rooms, an app that aims at delivering immersive user experience, was launched this week.

The app enhances the Zoom Rooms Controller with the ability to display a Q-SYS user control interface (UCI), allowing users to control room devices and services such as displays, lighting, shades, and HVAC. Users can also create custom two-way control with feedback from the Zoom Rooms interface and utilize Q-SYS’ Technology Partner Program, which provides a portal with up-to-date training resources, solution development, and marketing.



Lumen Technologies Expands Their Partnership with Zoom

The partnership with Lumen Technologies and Zoom is being expanded to include support for Zoom Contact Center Solutions, providing services in video, voice, email, chat and social media. This allows for:

Communication and collaboration services to be moved from on-site to the cloud

Access to support, tools and experts to manage Zoom solutions

Communication with one provider for troubleshooting and service-related questions



