No Jitter Roll EC24 Day Two: NICE, RingCentral, CallMiner and Unified Office Among Those Making News

Welcome to the Enterprise Connect 2024 Day Two edition of No Jitter Roll. Here we highlight some of the announcements on day two of this year’s show, including NICE’s next generation of Enhance Copilot which adds AI-powered analysis of customer interactions and Unified Office’s expanded coaching and sentiment analysis capabilities.

Also, RingCentral expands availability of RingCX, Lenovo debuts two products to video-enable meeting spaces, CallMiner expands its Gen AI features, Vonage debuts noise cancellation for its contact center product, and HP | Poly delivers its "Bluetooth direct" tech for Zoom. Finally, Theta Lake expands its integrations into UCaaS platforms and AT&T launches Cloud Voice for Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

NICE Launches Next Generation of Enlighten Copilot

The unified communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions provider announced the next generation of Enlighten Copilot designed specifically for supervisors and CX decision-makers. NICE Enlighten Copilot builds on NICE’s Copilot for Agents, Copilot for Supervisors and Enlighten Actions.

For example, Copilot for Agents generates real-time, conversational responses, identifies, and recommends custom compliance and upsell opportunities for agents to address mid-conversation and enables handoffs through automated processes and real-time and post-interaction summaries. Copilot for Supervisors delivers data regarding agent performance in the moment and over time, helps pinpoint how they can most effectively coach agents and generates real-time alerts with context. Lastly, Enlighten Actions provides CX leaders with the ability to analyze and act on unstructured data, integrates with native and third-party applications and data in the CXone suite to automatically initiate workflow and staffing adjustments and automation and generates side-by-side comparison of organizational KPIs against industry benchmark data.

“Among those already using AI for CX, 66% rely on AI for quality management and 55% to review open-ended feedback from customers,” said Robin Gareiss, Metrigy CEO and principal analyst, “I can’t stress enough the competitive advantage companies will realize by using AI to automate analysis of customer feedback and workflows, as well as elevating supervisors from tactical to strategic roles.”

Unified Office Expands Sentiment Analysis Offering with AI-Powered Whisper Coaching

The managed communications technology company, expanded its TCNIQ Sentiment Analysis offering which now includes:

Real-Time Call Analysis: TCNIQ now analyzes conversations as they happen, providing immediate feedback to supervisors or other stakeholders.

“Whisper Coaching” with AI: Using AI and a computer-generated voice, TCNIQ guides staff through calls.

Real-Time delivery of critical notifications.

TCNIQ also scores phone calls for employee performance and customer sentiment and provides the score to managers instantly. All Unified Office services are offered on the company's Total Connect Now platform.

RingCentral Expands Globally; RingCX Adoption Grows

The AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions provider announced that RingCX, its CCaaS product, is available in the U.S., UK, EU, including France and Germany, and now Australia. It also supports US and UK English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

RingCentral also added integrations with five CRMs, including Salesforce, Hubspot, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, all currently available in beta. The CRM integrations are provided at no additional charge and included in the $65 per agent RingCX package. RingCX has open APIs that have enabled pre-built integrations (available in RingCentral's App Gallery) with Google Dialogflow, Cognigy, Yellow.ai, Balto, and Calabrio.

According to Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. “56.5% of companies have integrated their contact center and CRM platforms — both of which are the most commonly used on agents’ desktops. Integrated CRM provides smooth access to customer data, fulfilling a critical and growing requirement to personalize customer service. Combined, the value of these platforms helps drive improved CSAT and agent efficiency.”



RingCentral

Lenovo ThinkSmart Portfolio Expands to Enable Entry-Level Smart Meeting Rooms

Lenovo announced the ThinkSmart Tiny Kit and the ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock – ThinkSmart Edition. These two new products are designed to help organizations upgrade meeting spaces into managed video conferencing spaces and Microsoft Teams Rooms. The Lenovo ThinkSmart Tiny Kit includes the ThinkCentre M70q Gen 4 compute module and ThinkSmart Controller which together enable a Microsoft Teams meeting with single front-of-room display and external audio/video.

The ThinkSmart Tiny Kit is supported by ThinkSmart Manager, Lenovo’s proprietary console that provides IT teams with the ability to check room status, add new devices, and new users, as well as view all active users, check for updates, and restart a device. ThinkSmart Manager automatically detects issues, so IT staff get immediate, real-time notifications on critical issues, even before users can report them.

The ThinkSmart dock is an entry-level solution for businesses who want to capture room usage and other data analytics for BYOD rooms. Combining unified communications (UC) interoperability (Teams, Zoom, Webex, Google Meet, etc.) with plug-and-play flexibility, the ThinkSmart dock allows one cable to connect users to professional meeting room quality audiovisual devices and large format displays.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Tiny Kit is available worldwide in the second half of 2024 starting at $949. The Lenovo ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock – ThinkSmart Edition is available worldwide in the second half of 2024 starting at $349.



Lenovo

CallMiner Delivers Generative AI Capabilities

The provider of conversation intelligence solutions announced new and enhanced generative AI capabilities including:

AI Classifiers: Uses LLMs to automatically label context present in customer interactions. Using generative AI, organizations can automatically evaluate customer conversations based on similar interactions.

Uses LLMs to automatically label context present in customer interactions. Using generative AI, organizations can automatically evaluate customer conversations based on similar interactions. Semantic Search : Now generally available is semantic search – a “search for meaning” capability – enables organizations to discover insights within omnichannel customer interactions via natural language statements.

: Now generally available is semantic search – a “search for meaning” capability – enables organizations to discover insights within omnichannel customer interactions via natural language statements. CallMiner GPT: An in-platform conversational assistance help bot, available since early 2023, CallMiner has continued to train the help bot on new and expanded knowledge bases.

Vonage to Launch Enhanced Noise Cancellation

The cloud communications provider announced the addition of Vonage Enhanced Noise Cancellation to Vonage Contact Center (VCC). This noise and echo cancellation feature uses Krisp's proprietary Voice AI technology to eliminate disruptive background noises and voices. This technology is integrated within the VCC so users just click to add the noise canceling feature in the VCC dashboard. Vonage Enhanced Noise Cancellation is currently in beta and will be generally available in April 2024.

HP | Poly Delivers Bluetooth Direct Headsets for Zoom

HP | Poly introduced Bluetooth direct technology for Zoom to simplify connectivity for virtual meetings in Zoom. With the Poly Lens Desktop App pre-installed on select HP laptops, a Poly Voyager headset can be automatically detected for a secure pairing with one click. Bluetooth direct technology for Zoom is expected to be available in July 2024 through an update to the Poly Lens Desktop App. It will be available on select Poly Voyager headsets (e.g., Voyager Free 60 UC Series and the Voyager Surround UC Series).

Bluetooth direct technology was launched in October 2023. It was developed by Poly to support “fast and simple pairing, in-call experiences, management, and analytics without requiring a Bluetooth adapter.”

Also, the HP EliteBook 840 and 845 G11 Notebook PCs are now certified in Zoom’s premium laptop category.

AT&T Launches AT&T Cloud Voice with Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

AT&T has integrated its 5G cellular service with Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile using the Azure Communications Gateway platform. This solution integrates an AT&T business mobile number with Microsoft Teams Phone, creating a single business identity for mobile, desk and Teams. AT&T stated that this solution will extend security and compliance recording solution options to cellular calls and provide dedicated connectivity between the AT&T wireless network and Microsoft Azure and Teams servers. AT&T Cloud Voice will launch in controlled introduction early Summer 2024 with general availability by Q3 2024.

Theta Lake Provides Unified Compliance Coverage for Unified Communication Platforms

The digital communications governance (DCG) and compliance solution provider added new integrations, capabilities, and ways to acquire/consume Theta Lake capabilities including:

Audio communications coverage with compliance transcription in multiple languages, including dynamic translation extended to RingCentral RingCX.

Compliance coverage for all whiteboard and visual communications, including activity logs, text, comments, attachments, drawings, icons, and more.

Unified and certified compliance coverage for multiple products and communication modalities in the Zoom platform suite, with the ability to enable, configure, and manage Theta Lake compliance functionality within the Zoom UI.

Coverage for department UC&C use cases, including call centers, trading, regulated users, and general end-user communication capture, archiving, search, and risk detection.

Support for AWS or Azure deployment, including Bring Your Own Encryption Key and Bring Your Own Storage options.

Theta Lake also announced a new partnership with Miro and integrated coverage for Miro Enterprise Guard and Zoom Online Whiteboard.

Other Enterprise Connect 2024 Content on No Jitter

Here is some of our other coverage from the show: