LogMeIn Launches New Brand, Integrated UCC

With new branding and products introduced today, LogMeIn is putting all its “wood behind one arrow,” Mark Strassman , SVP & GM, UCC, LogMeIn, told me in a No Jitter briefing.

GoTo_logo_300.png

The company has selected “GoTo” as the new brand name for its unified communication and collaboration portfolio, which includes LogMeIn’s flagship products -- GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar -- as well two solutions introduced today. These latter are GoToConnect, for “truly integrated” UCC, and GoToRoom, for conference rooms, Strassman said.

This move is largely about consolidating LogMeIn’s portfolio and creating product bundles its customers say they want, Strassman said. Research from Frost & Sullivan backs up the need for bundled packages, with its survey of UCaaS buyers showing that 68% prefer all-inclusive bundles, LogMeIn said.

In addition, LogMeIn believes that unifying its portfolio under the new GoTo brand will help the company better establish its presence in the UC space -- something that needed to be done following several acquisitions ( Jive , Grasshopper) that left LogMeIn with a portfolio of disparate pieces, Strassman said.

Introducing GoToConnect

GoToConnect is one of the company’s first new products under the GoTo brand, combining GoToMeeting and Jive UC functionality. It’s a fully integrated application that includes audio, video, and screensharing capabilities paired with cloud-based telephony -- accessible via a Web browser or desktop application, with a revamped mobile app on the way later this year, Strassman told me. Presence, VoIP calling, SMS text messaging, and visual voicemail are all included in the solution.

“One of GoToConnect’s biggest benefits is its highly competitive price, which allows businesses to boost user productivity with a complete UCC system while keeping spending under control,” said Elka Popova, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, in a prepared statement.

That pricing is the same as standalone Jive, which ranges depending on the number of users. Customers with one to 99 users will pay between $19.95 and $29.95 per seat per month, while customers with more than 100 users receive customized pricing. Discounted pricing is available for customers that add GoToWebinar into the mix, the company said.

GoToConnect will be generally available in early April in North America and Latin America, with additional international availability slated for later in the year.

Introducing GoToRoom

GoToRoom , the second new solution, is essentially a revamped version of LogMeIn’s GoToConference product, which the company will continue to support but phase out over time as it moves customers to GoToRoom, Strassman told me.

This conference room solution is available in two packages -- one for huddle spaces accommodating two to six people, and another for medium-size conference rooms accommodating six to 10 people. Polycom is the initial hardware partner for GoToRoom. Moving forward, expect to see additional partnerships, with Logitech and others, Strassman said.

The huddle room package includes Polycom Studio, an all-in-one speaker, microphone, and camera device; the Intel NUC computing device; and the Mimo Vue touch panel. The medium-size conference room package includes Polycom Trio 8500 for the speaker, microphone, and phone system components; the Polycom Eagle Eye IV camera; the Intel NUC computing device; and the Mimo Vue touch panel. Customers that want to use these solutions in larger rooms can add extension microphones to make the room solution accommodate more people, Strassman said.

In addition, customers can use InRoom Link , which lets users connect to GoToMeeting while on supported video conferencing systems.