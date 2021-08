In its monthly recap blog posted today, Zoom shared information on a host of updates designed to streamline communications and provide more usage insight for its Meetings, Phone, and Chat services.

For Zoom Meetings, updates are:

Mobile, desktop meeting transfer — Zoom participants can now transfer meetings from a mobile to desktop client and vice versa

— Zoom participants can now transfer meetings from a mobile to desktop client and vice versa Screen-sharing settings for meetings with external participants — Zoom admins can restrict what users or groups can share their screens when a guest participant joins a meeting

— Zoom admins can restrict what users or groups can share their screens when a guest participant joins a meeting Automatic reactions for iPad — iPad users can now raise their hands or give a thumbs-up to trigger a corresponding reaction during a meeting

The update for Zoom Phone features:

Call queue metrics — Via the admin dashboard, account owners and admins can now view the top 10 extensions by call or minutes usage

— Via the admin dashboard, account owners and admins can now view the top 10 extensions by call or minutes usage Control over call monitoring privileges — Account owners and admins can customize call monitoring groups with specific privileges, such as giving a group permission to listen into a call

Lastly, Zoom Chat updates include new markers for labeling private and public channels and the ability to expand or shrink the chat sidebar based on how many chats and channels a user would like to see, Zoom said.