What You Need to Know About the Zoom AI Companion

Zoom AI Companion offers generative AI features to all Zoom commercial customers at no additional cost, improving meetings, chats, emails, calls, events, and documents. This approach enables everyone in an organization to have access to AI-powered tools.

What Can the Zoom AI Companion Do?

The Zoom AI Companion addresses several high-value use cases, including meeting summaries, asking questions of the AI during a meeting, creating and refining documents, assistance while composing email and chat messages, summarization of chat and SMS threads, and improving phone calls.

Meeting summaries

AI Companion can transcribe and summarize discussion and action items from meetings. This can potentially free up time and allow meeting participants to focus on the meeting as opposed to note taking.

In a recent survey, most leaders (75%) said they manually take notes and share action items with colleagues multiple times per week so, for these respondents, the Zoom AI Companion would likely free up time. In the same survey, 44% of leaders said they would use the extra time to develop better processes and workflows for their team. Again, this would likely benefit many.

Key things to know about summaries:

Meeting summaries are based solely on the speech to text transcript of the meeting discussion.

For conversations in languages other than English, setting the caption language correctly will improve the speech transcription. AI Companion tries to detect the correct language.

Enabling Smart Recording with AI Companion provides additional post-meeting details.

The meeting host or co-host can start and stop the meeting summary during parts of a meeting; the meeting summary will then include a summary of the discussion only while the feature was enabled.

If multiple people are in the same room, Zoom AI Companion cannot determine who in the room said what.

Enabling continuous meeting chat creates a group chat where meeting summaries can be viewed and edited (only the host can edit); otherwise meeting summaries are sent via email.

Settings allow you to have meeting summaries sent only to you, as the host, all internal participants, or all meeting participants (including those outside of your organization). I strongly encourage hosts to review meeting summaries before sending to participants.

Asking questions during a meeting

If enabled by the meeting host, meeting participants can ask questions of the AI Companion during the meeting. Standard prompts such as “Catch me up”, if you joined a meeting late, “Was my name mentioned?”, for those not paying attention <smile>, and “Are there any action items?” can be asked. This can even be done with a single click through suggestions in the prompt.

More nuanced questions such as “Summarize what Sue said about this sub-topic in 3 bullet points” or “Detail the different options discussed with pros and cons in a table” can also be asked.

Questions and responses are available in more than 30 languages.

Key things to know:

The meeting host must enable the AI Companion. If the host does not have AI Companion enabled for their meetings, any meeting participant can request that it be started for the current meeting.

Answers to questions are only based on the content discussed during the current meeting (i.e., the speech to text meeting transcript is the only source AI Companion consults to answer questions).

This feature is not supported in Breakout Rooms.

Creating and refining documents

Zoom calls its new Zoom Docs an “AI-first collaborative docs solution.” Zoom Docs was launched on August 5, 2024 (but announced in October 2023), and according to Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, “Zoom Docs is our first Zoom Workplace product with generative AI built in from the ground up; it effortlessly transforms information from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents and knowledge bases, so teams can stay focused on meaningful work.”

Zoom Docs provides a co-editing canvas for creating documents, project plans, checklists, data tables and more, and via Generative AI, allows users to more quickly create and revise content.

Key things to know:

You need version 6.1.6, or later, of Zoom Workplace desktop or mobile app to use Zoom Docs with the AI Companion.

You can reference previous meeting summaries in a Zoom Doc by clicking the paperclip icon or typing the @ character.

Using the Slash menu allows you to quickly insert many different items such as tables, callouts, images, files. Even without AI there are lots of quick templated items that can help you compose more quickly.

Using keyboard shortcuts and markdown can significantly speed up document creation (just as it can with other document creation applications).

You can share a Zoom doc during a meeting providing meeting participants either with temporary access (only during the meeting) or persistent access (during and after the meeting ends).

Helping compose emails and chat messages

AI Companion can help you reply to emails or chat messages or create new messages based on a prompt describing what you want to say.

Key things to know:

You must enable Zoom Mail and Calendar clients and integrate your email service with Zoom; email compose is not available for Zoom Mail accounts.

Chat compose is available in 38 languages; email compose is currently only in English.

Each user can invoke AI-powered chat compose up to 30 times per day.

Summarizing chat and SMS threads

AI Companion can summarize long chat threads or SMS messages for a call queue or auto receptionist.

Key things to know:

You can only summarize a single threaded Team chat discussion (i.e., the replies to a single message). Currently, you cannot summarize all the messages and replies in an entire chat conversation. (Team Chat is Zoom’s chat feature.)

Summarization is not currently supported for individual or group SMS.

You can only generate a summary for an SMS thread that happened in the last 24 hours.

SMS summarization requires that users have Zoom Phone Power Pack.

Chat thread summarization is available in 38 languages; however, SMS thread summarization is only currently available in English.

Making your phone more powerful

With a paid Zoom Phone license, AI Companion can summarize calls, extract tasks from voicemail transcripts, and prioritize voicemails.

Key things to know:

Call summaries and voicemail tasks are available only in English by default, but you can contact Zoom and they will enable these features for additional languages.

You can set all calls to be automatically summarized. Additionally, you can choose to play a prompt when a call recording or transcription starts. This latter feature can be disabled, but then you are responsible for complying with local laws related to call recording.

You can define a maximum of 10 topics to be used to prioritize voicemails.

Other features

AI Companion can help generate content when using a digital whiteboard and supports creating content, images, email, and chat messages for Zoom Events.

Key things to know:

Currently, AI Companion only supports generating event content in English.

AI image generation is not available in all countries.

Enabling the Zoom AI Companion

By default, all Zoom AI Companion features are disabled. You will need to have your Zoom admin enable the desired AI Companion features. Features can be enabled/disabled at the account, group, or user level.

You first need to enable AI Companion features via Account Settings before you can enable them at the group or user level. Phone policies related to AI Companion are managed separately on the Zoom Phone page.

Privacy and Security

Zoom has very clearly stated that they do not use any customer audio, video, chat, screen sharing, attachments, or other communications content to train Zoom’s or its third-party AI models (“other communication content” includes poll results, whiteboard, and reactions). Detailed information can be found in the Zoom AI Companion Security and Privacy Whitepaper.

Looking Ahead

Although the above summarizes the current state of the Zoom AI Companion, things change quickly related to UC, collaboration, and especially AI. Expect new capabilities and new announcements during the Zoomtopia 2024 conference October 9 and 10.

Final Thoughts

Zoom AI Companion can provide significant beneficial features for all Zoom commercial customers at no additional cost. If you are using the Zoom platform you should pilot and then leverage these powerful AI capabilities appropriately within your organization.

If you have not decided on a UC and Collaboration platform, Zoom should be considered as a viable option, along with other leading platforms.

Zoom has focused on simplicity and continues to deliver a user experience that most find straightforward. However, as Zoom adds more capabilities and features, it may be challenging to continue to make things simple. So far, Zoom has delivered new generative AI features in a way that appears to engage user experimentation and adoption.