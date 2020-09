At its Ignite event today, Microsoft revealed a host of updates to Microsoft Teams and made several meeting room device announcements.

For meetings, updates include:

Together Mode enhancements — Together mode, which uses AI segmentation technology to place each meeting participant in a shared virtual background rather than in their own windows, will offer a selection of scenes beyond the basic auditorium-style seating available since the feature’s August introduction. Additional Together mode background options, selectable by the meeting presenter, will include more auditorium options, conference rooms, and coffee shops. These will be available later this year. In addition, Together mode will automatically scale and center meeting participants in their virtual seats, regardless of how far or close they are to their cameras, according to Microsoft.

Surface Hub Devices, Room Management Panel

Lastly, on the device front, Microsoft introduced its first space management panels for meeting rooms and released the latest Surface Hub digital whiteboard.

The Teams panels, for mounting outside meeting spaces, provide team members with room schedule and occupancy information, as well as the about to reserve the space and view and book alternative options with a “Nearby Rooms” feature. For the occupancy management, the panels connect to Teams devices like cameras to show real-time room capacity allowing companies to ensure meeting participants are meeting COVID-19 safety guidelines. Similarly, Microsoft said it will provide enhanced touchless meeting capabilities for its Teams Rooms devices. These will Teams casting, for displaying content from a smartphone via a wireless connection, and voice assistance.