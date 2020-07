Successfully managing enterprise 911 location and call routing requires taking advantage of automation capabilities to reduce or eliminate manual processes for tracking user location. This need is even more urgent as organizations rapidly migrate from on-premises phone systems to cloud-based UC platforms. Absent an easy way to manage location, organizations run the risk of failing to meet federal and state regulatory requirements. They also reduce or eliminate potential benefit of offloading UC management to a cloud provider as location management will require substantial IT resources.

What you need to know about E911 compliance

E911 location management challenges

The state of E911 management in UCaaS

How to leverage NG911 to support UCaaS