The strategic business use of video conferencing is changing and personalizing how FinServ firms communicate with customers. Concurrently it’s important to proactively address the regulatory, data loss, and compliance implications, especially with FINRA’s recent guidance.

“[i]f a firm permits its associated persons to use a particular application—for example, an app-based messaging service or a collaboration platform—the firm must preserve records of business-related communications and supervise the activities.”

However, many firms don’t have a program or means to monitor video conferencing.

This guide discusses: