Make the Most of SIP Trunking for Voice & Video

Enterprises have long relied on SIP trunking to support their voice requirements by replacing their premise based TDM trunks with SIP trunks. But now, with a service like Tata Communications SIT trunking, we could help you move towards the digital transformation for your UCC.

Additionally, SIP trunking services, like those provided by Tata Communications, help enterprises drive centralization of current UC assets, help organizations build scale with centralization, and enables digital processing with self-service via API and portals. Add to that, multimodal SIP from Tata Communications adds video communications into the mix, too.

With new UCC breaking the walls of separate voice and video, it isn’t on the CIOs to drive consolidation of assets. For example, leading UC environments have one system for voice and video. Instead of looking for separate solutions for voice and video, it is now possible to use Tata Communications capabilities to consolidate. One network can enable calling conferencing and video at the same time.

In turn, this helps reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and provide organizations with the means to drive adoption to business collaborations.

With SIP trunking services, enterprises can send and receive calls via the Internet and more easily control, manage, and route their communications. Now services like Tata Communications’ SIP trunking service with multimodal functionality give enterprises the ability to manage both voice and video calls with the same managed service provider (MSP). This control allows enterprises to achieve their UCC goals and take it to the next level.

SIP trunking with multimodal functionality eliminates the complexity of provisioning virtual private network or Internet circuits and minimizes WAN capacity and scalability challenges. SIP multimode removes the need for multiple links for each service, which makes it easier for enterprises to manage their voice and video traffic. In addition, multimodal functionality, such as provided by Tata Communications, optimizes quality of experience for voice and video communications by reducing jitter and other conditions that impact performance.

Before you can think about supporting video communications over your SIP trunks, you must first be sure your provider is equipped to handle the load. Consider an MSP like Tata Communications, one with an IT global infrastructure that can manage voice and video networks end to end under a single contract; support centralized monitoring, security, and emergency handling; and provide multiple failover levels.

Additionally, consider an MSP that offers SIP trunking APIs and software development kits that automate the process of acquiring SIP trunking numbers, including for international toll-free, in-country local number, and domestic direct-inward-dial calling. Beyond SIP trunking APIs, also look to MSPs that offer reporting and performance APIs, providing enterprises visibility and control over their services.

Another item for your MSP evaluation checklist should be SIP trunking services offered in a pay-as-you-go model, as this will allow your enterprise to scale services based on demand.

Many of today’s communications and collaboration platforms, such as Cisco Webex and Microsoft Teams, allow enterprises to “bring your own SIP,” making it possible to leverage legacy investments — and save money. Bringing SIP trunking services from an MSP like Tata Communications is a good way to take advantage of this opportunity.