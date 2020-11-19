Customers Say: 8x8 Towers Above SIP Trunking Competitors

With its yearly revenue growing 27% and now approaching a half-billion dollars, 8x8 is far from the hosted PBX company it launched as 23 years ago. Today its product portfolio includes UCaaS, CCaaS (new bookings are up 62%), CPaaS, and SIP trunking — the latter introduced 10 years ago for the small, mid-market, and enterprise retail customers, and carrier (wholesale) customers.

Why SIP Trunking

Eastern Management Group research shows 80% of small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses use SIP trunking. Nearly 100% have SIP capability on the most recent new phone purchased. By 2027, 96% of all network traffic will be SIP. SIP trunking is more than big; it's the front door to 8x8's entire business.

SIP trunking is a $17 billion industry growing more than 7% annually. That's considerably faster growth than overall IT spending.

The explosive growth of SIP trunking is principally due to:

Incumbent carriers turning off the PSTN worldwide

SIP trunking rock-bottom prices

Remote work (e.g., work-from-home)

Due to COVID-19, accelerated adoption of cloud applications for enterprise productivity and process improvement, including mobile, messaging, video, and e-commerce]

UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, growth



SIP Importance to IT Managers

In recent years, increasing competition has resulted in better quality SIP trunks as well as improvements in network engineering, network operations, traffic management, redundancy, security, and pricing. 8x8 is one example of a SIP provider rising to the competitive challenge.

8x8 has an expansive SIP trunking network. Its value proposition sets 8x8 apart from competitors in many respects:

Global infrastructure — 16 data centers globally using technology based on more than 240 patents guarantees call quality; all the media is local.

Full PSTN replacement in 40+ countries

Local and toll-free phone numbers in 90+ and 109 countries, respectively

Tier 1 redundant network — Provides a direct connection to the internet backbone

Redundant carriers — Guarantees reliability and minimizes costly downtime by rerouting services or forwarding calls to mobile phones in the event of an interruption

Call flow — Kept within the region

Call quality — Avoids call quality issues like jitter and delay with guaranteed less than 1% packet loss and a latency standard of 150 milliseconds or less

Ease of connectivity — Simple physical infrastructure allows users to be added quickly

Scalability

Leverage — Can tap its network of underlying carriers for buying advantage; lower prices may be passed to SIP trunking customers

Emergency services

Unbundled — Enterprises can buy SIP trunking separately from 8x8’s cloud services 8x8 unbundles SIP trunking from the company's other cloud services

Customer retention — Churn is low

Nice-to-Haves

8x8 provides SIP trunking features that make customers sticky:

VoIP call performance monitoring and troubleshooting

Performance review baselines

VoIP and network dashboards

VoIP gateway and performance alerts

Performance reports

Trunk monitoring

8x8 Wholesale Customers

8x8's SIP trunking wholesale customers are often small carriers looking for high quality. Each may be handling millions or hundreds of millions of minutes of toll-free, termination, and 8YY (outbound toll-free) monthly.

When converting to 8x8 SIP trunking, wholesale customers are generally replacing one or more existing suppliers. Alternatively, 8x8 SIP trunking may operate in parallel rather than changing-out a supplier. 8x8 often offers services that others cannot.

What Customers Think of 8x8 SIP Trunking

In Eastern Management Group's 2020 SIP trunking customer satisfaction survey of 29 SIP trunk providers, 8x8 towers above the competition in key customer satisfaction measurements (see related No Jitter post ). 8x8 is ranked #1 for support and #1 for Recommend-To-A-Friend — the survey capstone measure. 8x8 earned two additional four-star ratings (out of a possible four) for technology and product, and purchase experience. 8x8 is #3 in the world in our customer satisfaction Top-10-Leaders.





Final Thoughts

SIP trunking is now and will remain an important service. All providers have retail offers, and some, like 8x8, sell wholesale. 8x8 SIP trunking is an asset possibly without peer. Eastern Management Group's survey of thousands of SIP trunking customers suggests this is likely the case.