Cyber Insurance

Cyber insurance is one way to mitigate the financial risks from these attacks. Many experts believe that payouts are encouraging attacks in the first place. Cyber insurance typically covers a business' liability for a data breach involving sensitive customer or citizen information, such as numbers from social security cards, credit cards, bank accounts, driver's licenses, and health records. A cyber insurance policy intends to help the business, contractor, or organization mitigate their risk exposure by offsetting costs involved with recovery after a cyber-related security breach or attack.

Preparing to be insured requires that the organization produce policies, procedures, hardware, and software tools, as well as systems to prevent or limit the attacks. Without good security and privacy initiatives implemented, insurance probably won’t be available. Even if you are insured, there is no guarantee that when the premiums are paid, the insured organization will receive the financial compensation, according to “Businesses are Finding out that Cyber Insurance Coverage might not be what they thought.” Most claims are limited to reimbursing for losses incurred during a network interruption, therefore not covering for the entire period that the business has been disrupted.

There is evidence that many of the cyber insurance policies are not that valuable since insurance companies look for excuses to avoid paying out the full amount of a claim.