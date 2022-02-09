Microsoft Updates Teams Devices, Adds Feature to Desk Phones

Welcome to the latest edition of No Jitter Roll. Today: Microsoft updates its Teams application for Teams’ certified desk phones, Nureva audio integrates with Crestron room control systems, and Cyber Acoustics launches a Zoom-certified webcam.

Microsoft Adds Walkie-Talkie Feature to Desk Phones, Updates Teams Devices

The latest version of the Teams app for desk phones now gives Teams phones with touch screen instant push-to-talk communication via a new Walkie-Talkie feature. The update also fixes known bugs, including one that had Teams android devices showing as offline in Teams Admin Center and another disrupting held calls when placing the handset back in the cradle. There is still a known issue around ongoing calls when Walkie-Talkie calls interrupt.

Microsoft also updated Teams conference calls in portrait mode and last month launched a device trade-in program for enterprises looking to trade in devices when switching to Microsoft Teams.

Nureva Audio Integrates with Crestron Room Control Panels

Audioconferencing vendor Nureva collaborated with Crestron to develop a module, created with the Nureva Developer Toolkit, that aims to simplify the operation of Nureva audio systems from Crestron's room control panels.

Once customers have configured their devices, they can establish the microphone pickup area, recalibrate their device, and update firmware, from the cloud via a single user interface. The certified module is available through the Creston Application Market.

Cyber Acoustics Launches Zoom-Certified Webcam

Computer peripherals provider Cyber Acoustics unveiled its CA Essential WC-3000 full HD 1080p plug-and-play webcam, which has passed the Zoom Hardware Certification process . The CA Essential WC-3000 webcam has, a 5.0-megapixel camera, HD autofocus, and light correction features. Other features include an integrated rotating privacy shutter, a wide-diagonal field of view, and dual omnidirectional surround mics..

The CA Essential WC-3000 also features a universal monitor mount. It is available on Amazon U.K. now for approximately $58.