Welcome to the latest edition of No Jitter Roll. Today: Microsoft Whiteboard for Surface Hub to have feature parity with the experience across PC, web, and mobile platforms; video-room integrator Enterprise Room Connector is now certified to run in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Microsoft Whiteboard, Now Integrated for Teams, Coming to Surface Hub

Coming soon : Teams call participants who share a whiteboard within Teams on Surface Hub will now have feature parity with Microsoft's whiteboard application across PC, web, and mobile platforms. Microsoft had zhushed up their Whiteboard in September 2021 with new templates, grids meant to emulate the functionality of sticky notes, and reactions people could share on reviewing the contents. Surface Hub and the Surface Hub 2S devices will automatically get a new Whiteboard experience via Windows Update in a phased global rollout, February 14-28, 2022.

Pexip Debuts on Azure Marketplace

The enterprise video communication platform provider announced that its Enterprise Room Connector is now certified to run in the Microsoft Azure cloud and available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . The Enterprise Room Connector enables video room integration within Teams, thus providing a way for customers to consolidate their video meeting solutions.

"Being available in the Marketplace enables customers to simply and efficiently procure Pexip through their existing contracts with Microsoft, extending Pexip’s reach to a broader customer base and making it easier for customers to both subscribe to and get started with Pexip," corporate communications VP Gillian K. Dalslaaen said.