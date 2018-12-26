Best of Enterprise Connect 2019: Expanding the Scope

As 2018 draws to a close and 2019 beckons, the team here at No Jitter is kicking into high gear in preparation for our annual conference and exhibition, Enterprise Connect

Hopefully you’re right there with us, counting down the days till you head to Orlando, Fla., and get your annual download of all you need to know about the latest in enterprise communications and collaboration. Or maybe you’re hoping to be there, but you’re still working out the logistics of whether you’ll be able to spend the week of March 18 with us. Either way, knowing how the event is shaping up should be useful as you make decisions regarding Enterprise Connect.

As Enterprise Connect GM Eric Krapf shared on his weekly “ Keeping Up with EC ” event blog, we’ve revamped the Best of Enterprise Connect Award process with the aim of being able to recognize achievement in a variety of product categories. We’ll still be awarding an overall Best of Enterprise Connect winner as we have in years’ past, but with the 2019 event we’ll introduce four additional awards:

Best Application of Artificial Intelligence

Best Innovation for Collaboration

Best Upgrade to an Existing Product

Best Communications/Collaboration Device

As Eric explained in his blog: “Having just one award had put judges in the position of having to decide which is more innovative -- say, a fancy new touchscreen room video collaboration system or an AI-enabled contact center analytics product. Our judges have made those sorts of calls over the years, and have done a stellar job. But it’d also be nice to be able to highlight more of the technologies making our industry so exciting these days.”

For attendees, the discrete awards should be a way to “pick up a bit more signal amid all the market noise,” he added. “For example: You’ve been hearing all this hype around AI, now here’s a handful of products that seem to embody the best of the new technology’s potential. Or: Every company says the latest release of its core product is state of the art, but which ones are really doing the best job of keeping their strategic customers supplied with the best possible features and functions?”