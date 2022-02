As enterprise IT communications and collaboration professionals gather for the first in-person Enterprise Connect in three years next month, perhaps many attendees will have one key question on their mind: Where do we go from here?

After nearly three years of unprecedented workplace changes and accelerated digital transformation, IT professionals are not only juggling a variety of line-of-business tasks and projects, but they’re also maintaining the work they started during the pandemic of enabling employees to work wherever. Additionally, they are bracing for the future of collaboration, which brings a host of new and old IT challenges and opportunities.

Enterprise Connect 2022 is geared around examining these challenges and how in-the-trenches professionals are meeting them. Some key IT trends are taking shape through the programming, and they include:

These are a few of the trends emerging just ahead of the Enterprise Connect event. To learn more about the Enterprise Connect program, please visit the website here. No Jitter readers can also take $200 off your full registration by using promo code NJNews22. Register today!