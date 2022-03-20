Remove Network Bottlenecks for Productive Hybrid Work Experiences

Hybrid work is the topic of the moment. From some of the world’s largest corporations like Microsoft to small businesses, everyone is talking about it and figuring out ways to make it prevail. Industry analysts and observers see hybrid work as a model that is here to stay—and it certainly seems that many enterprises agree and are headed in this direction.

But what does that mean for the many companies that rely on frontline workers who cannot work remotely? Let’s dig a little bit into the future of frontline productivity and how Martello can remove potential bottlenecks.

1. The Shifting Concept of Hybrid Work

We can think about hybrid work in many different ways. During the pandemic, hybrid work mostly referred to individuals who worked at the office or remotely.

However, hybrid isn’t a new concept for many. Anybody who spends time ‘on the road’ can be considered a hybrid worker. In response to the pandemic—some companies realized they might not need as much office space. The reason is that many people are as productive when they work from Starbucks as they are in a crowded, noisy office with constant interruption from their colleagues and managers.

At the same time, companies have also realized that they can make this natural hybrid organization even more productive by leveraging technologies available today.

2. From Physical Presence to Performance of Presence

It doesn’t matter where people work. It’s about how they can be happier, more connected, and more productive while working. How do you remove bottlenecks in the flow of information that needs to stream between colleagues to maximize the return on investment (ROI) for the time they spend working?

Microsoft has an edge here. Microsoft created Teams to replace Skype. But the company developed Teams with a much bigger plan than just providing a chat and call tool. Making Teams a business productivity platform was its plan from the start. The pandemic just made this more urgent, as it forced enterprises to provide employees with a way to communicate when offices were closed.

We realized, in the process, the ability to access information instantly. Whether in a document or from a colleague with relatively little friction or interruption creates value for the organization. So, what does that mean for management and IT?

3. IT Provides Productivity for Everyone

In the same way that having data on employee productivity from the tools they use can help improve overall productivity, arming IT with the tools to identify and resolve technology or process bottlenecks makes the IT team more productive and valuable to your organization.

IT isn’t a cost center. IT is the engine that enhances productivity for everyone. The IT team is the architect of this new productivity leap to boost company productivity and the work-life balance.

The key is to remove bottlenecks affecting communication streams, whether in technical (network capacity, connection to cloud, old security architecture) or process limitations (silos between technologies, visibility gap between service providers and internal departments, synchronization with IT service management).

Martello Technologies’ mission is to help IT and businesses create a bottleneck-free environment. By removing the visibility gap between stakeholders, detecting and preventing technical bottlenecks affecting communication streams, and simplifying internal processes that often slow down the time to resolution of critical issues,