Tell Us: What’s in Your WFO Strategy?

In 2014, when ICMI first investigated contact center workforce optimization (WFO), we defined it as the “many processes and tools that are used for assessment and improvement of the agent and organization” in service of the customer experience. Nearly half of respondents to this study reported that their primary objective was improving customer satisfaction. As the 2010s rolled on, that focus on customer experience in contact centers only intensified.

In 2021, however, there is so much more at stake for contact centers investing in WFO than simply improving the customer experience. WFO is a rising tide that lifts all boats, and strategic investment in WFO can and should have tangible benefits for customers, agents, the contact center, and the company.

So much has changed about customer service since 2014, as well. We were in the early days of multichannel, and artificial intelligence and automation weren’t the driving forces they are today. The words “chatbot” and “virtual” didn’t even appear in the 2014 report.

As the authority on contact center excellence, ICMI now seeks to better understand:

WFO strategies and maturity

Investments in WFO

Agent experience and engagement

Customer experience priorities, strategies, and initiatives

