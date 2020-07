Nemertes’ recently published “ Visual Communications and Collaboration: 2020-21 .” This global research study of more than 525 end-user organizations found that just 8.2% plan to return to the office, while nearly 36% want to continue to support full-time WFH for those who aren’t ready. 41.8% expect to support remote workers with some ability to move back to the office full or part-time, should they desire to do so.

Among our participants, it’s clear that video conferencing has emerged as a core technology to support remote work. More than 91% are now using it, and almost 50% brought in a new video conferencing app earlier this year to send workers home in late February. After all the years of hype, the age of video conferencing has finally arrived.

To determine approaches that correlated with success, we analyzed our research participants to uncover those who had above-average improvements in productivity, cost savings, or revenue enhancements associated with their video investments. Our goal: identify the different approaches that more successful organizations take versus those with little or no measured business benefit.

The following five approaches are most correlated with the highest return on investment (ROI):