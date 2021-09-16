No Jitter Roll: SD-WAN Updates, Conferencing Technology

This week we share announcements around SD-WAN solutions, a Microsoft Teams integration, meeting room technology, SMS and video APIs, and a virtual workplace platform.

SD-WAN, SASE: New Services, 5G Appliances, Integrated Offerings

This week, we caught up with announcements coming out of the SD-WAN/SASE segment.

First, security provider Palo Alto Networks this week introduced its Prisma SASE offering, which combines its network access service Prisma Access and its Prisma SD-WAN service. Designed with hybrid work in mind, Prisma SASE will feature integrations with ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom through its CloudBlades platform and an integrated cloud web gateway for defining web security rules, Palo Alto said. Additionally, the service comes with 5G-integrated SD-WAN appliances.

Security provider Barracuda Networks announced a cloud-native SASE platform, which brings together its secure SD-WAN, firewall, network access, and secure web gateway technologies. The service includes the release of Barracuda CloudGen WAN and Barracuda CloudGen, which provide dynamic forward error correction and flexible remote access capabilities. The Barracuda Secure Connector also allows enterprises to network directly with the CloudGen or cloud hub, Barracuda said.

SASE provider Versa Networks revealed its latest 5G-native products for the WAN edge. The Versa 5G native WAN Edge appliances will include the Versa CSG700 and CSG1000 series device and will natively support cloud-delivered SASE and SD-WAN services and private LTE and private 5G, Versa said. The appliances will support traffic segmentation, multi-tenancy, network slicing capabilities, and the ability to respond to security threats in real-time, Versa said.

Lastly, Cisco last week launched its Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect with Equinix service, which combines Cisco SD-WAN with the Equinix Fabric global network and Equinix's virtual network services from its Network Edge platform. Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect provides connectivity to cloud service provider environments and SD-WANS, allowing enterprises to connect sites to each other and to cloud infrastructures. In addition, IT admins can use Cisco's SD-WAN controller vManage to automate the deployment and configuration of SD-WAN services, Cisco said.

Fuze Expands Fuze for Teams Portfolio

Fuze, a cloud communications provider, this week announced a trio of Microsoft Teams integration updates. They are:

New Direct Routing option – Teams customers with any type of license can now use Fuze for calling.

Expanded click-to-connect functionality – Customers can use Teams in conjunction with Fuze Calling and Meetings at no additional cost, Fuze said.

New add-on capabilities – Fuze for Teams add-on enhancements provide Teams users with improved call history, expanded contact list, voicemail access and control, and access to the Fuze Contact Center agent tab. Users can access these features, regardless of whether they use Direct Routing or click-to-connect, Fuze said.

Bose, Lenovo Collaborate on Meeting Room Technology

Bose Professional this week announced that its videobar, ceiling audio solutions, and other of its Work products will work in tandem with Lenovo's ThinkSmart Core + Controller in conference rooms outfitted for Microsoft Teams.

The Bose videobar and Lenovo endpoint compute and control combination is suitable for use in small to midsized meeting rooms, Bose said. The pairing of the Bose ceiling speakers with Lenovo’s one-touch control is suitable for larger meeting rooms, the company said.

Vonage Powers HIPAA-Compliant Hybrid Experiences

Vonage this week revealed that its communications platform now supports HIPAA-compliant SMS and video APIs so that patients can now communicate with their healthcare providers securely through their preferred channels, Vonage said. Healthcare organizations can also leverage Vonage SMS API to:

Manage appointment scheduling using mobile appointment check-in and pre- and post-visit text alerts

Authenticate patients via two-factor authentication

Collect patient feedback through digital surveys

Alert staff and patients in real-time regarding time-sensitive situations

Deliver mobile prescription notices, medical reminders, and follow-ups.

MyHive Debuts Global Virtual Workplace

Cloud startup MyHive Global this week launched a collaboration tool aimed at allowing group conversations in virtual representations of different types of physical office spaces (see image below). MyHive allows employees to collaborate without the use of third-party tools via audio, video, screensharing, and chat. Employees also appear as on-screen by avatars, whose status updates in real-time, allowing them to interact with one another with a single mouse click, MyHive Global added.



MyHive

Ryan Daily, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.