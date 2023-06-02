Sprinklr’s Journey from Social Media Management to CCaaS Market Disruptor

At Enterprise Connect 2023, I moderated a panel titled What Comes After CCaaS? where the issue was discussed by leaders of contact center as a service (CCaaS), workforce engagement management and CRM leaders. Less than one month later, I attended Sprinklr Source ’23, a combination of an industry analyst and customer advisory board meetings.

Introducing Sprinklr

As is likely true for many No Jitter readers, I knew little about Sprinklr before I attended the event but did understand that they had announced a new CCaaS solution in March 2022. I had questions about how what started as a social media management company had grown to be a $618 million, publicly-held firm taking on the admittedly crowded CCaaS space.

Interview with Sprinklr’s CEO

While at the meeting, I had the opportunity to sit down with Ragy Thomas, Founder and CEO of Sprinklr. As you’ll see in the accompanying video, Thomas and I covered a range of topics, including his answer to the question of what comes after CCaaS.

The accompanying graphics relate to the discussion and should be useful in understanding the scope of Thomas’ plans for Sprinklr.

The first graphic shows a view of the complete Sprinklr portfolio. Most of it is generally available, some is still be built.



The second graphic shows that the contact center components Sprinklr envisons in the final product. Most of this is generally available, but all are constantly being enhanced. Workforce management is a specific area where additional development is planned.



