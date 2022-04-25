Pure IP Releases Zoom Service, Sprinklr Announces Amazon Connect Integration

Welcome to the Monday, April 25, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of news and product announcements. In this edition, we share news on a voice service for Zoom, a contact center integration, and video APIs for app development.

Pure IP Adds Zoom Phone Service

Enterprise voice provider Pure IP released its Zoom Phone Provider Exchange program. The program offers Pure IP as a PSTN provider, allowing enterprises to leverage Pure IP’s telephony network in 43 countries. With the Pure IP app, IT admins can order numbers and SIP trunks and other add-on services like managed SBCs and legacy device integrations.

“UC platforms are becoming ubiquitous, and organizations around the world are trying to find ways to consolidate the management of their systems, their carriers, and their numbers, as they settle into hybrid working long-term. Adding a direct integration with Zoom to our portfolio gives our customers more flexibility, and new opportunities to bring their telephony and their UC systems together,” Gary Forrest, CEO at Pure IP, said.

Sprinklr Unveils Amazon Connect Integration

Customer experience management platform provider Sprinklr revealed an integration between its Modern Care service and AWS’s contact center platform, Amazon Connect. With the integration, contact centers can use Sprinklr's AI-based service to capture and analyze the sentiment of social media interactions, messages, live chats, emails, and others and provides a projected satisfaction score and detects when customers are frustrated. Additionally, the Modern Care service can automatically route calls to the appropriate agent (based on agent availability, capacity, and skills and on case type and priority), and an AI Agent Assist feature provides next-best actions and guided workflows for agents, as Sprinklr shared on the Modern Care product page.

Voximplant Releases UI APIs for Embedding Video

Lastly, communications API provider Voximplant released its UI Kit for enterprises. The kit allows customers to add and customize videoconferencing capabilities into their proprietary apps. With the service, enterprises have access to "ready-to-go demo app code," which includes pre-built UI components and three user layouts, and the ability to add features like reactions and raise hands. Additionally, the source code is customizable and allows developers to change buttons, layouts, chat windows, and reactions, Voximplant wrote in the product announcement.

Additionally, Voximplant's UI kit is GDPR, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliant, and it operates 14 data centers across nine countries.