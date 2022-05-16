Sprinklr Reveals Twilio Integration; Google to Release AI-Based Meeting Features

Welcome to the Monday, May 16, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of news and product announcements. In this edition, we cover an integration between Sprinklr’s customer experience service and Twilio, then look at a recent investment made by Twilio, and updates coming to Google Workspace.

Sprinklr Adds Voice Support With Twilio’s Help

Customer experience management platform provider Sprinklr announced that it now offers an integration between Twilio's voice and SMS technology into its Sprinklr Modern Care. The AI-based Sprinklr Modern Care analyzes conversations across over 30 digital channels, including chat, digital channels, email, messaging, social, and others, to identify a customer's intent and sentiment and route them to the agents for issue resolution.

"We realized we could leverage Sprinklr as a one-stop, unified technology solution for all of Honda ON’s customer experience management needs,” Yoshiaki Inoue, chief of Honda ON, a Twilio and Sprinklr customer, said in the announcement release. "Our goal is to connect authentically with this new generation of car buyers. This means we listen to the voices of people in the world and proactively engage in relevant conversations. Having a single workflow across channels — from phone to social media to live chat, chat bot, and voice — enables a true omnichannel contact center.”

Twilio Invests in Syniverse

Separately, Twilio announced that it has acquired a minority ownership stake in communications technology provider Syniverse by investing $750 million in the company. With the partnership, Syniverse plans to use the funding to invest in innovating around 5G and communications platform as a service (CPaaS), the company said.

“Our partnership with Twilio, combined with our enhanced balance sheet following this new infusion of capital, leaves us well positioned to more effectively monetize the 5G and CPaaS revolutions, deepen our engagement with our customers across key industry verticals and create long-term value and opportunity for all our stakeholders,” Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse, said.

Google Tees Up AI-Powered Meet Features, New Sharing Features

Last week, at its community event Google I/O, the company announced several AI-based features for Google Workspace, which include:

Conversation digests in Spaces: Google will extend its automated summaries in Google Docs to Spaces. These summaries will provide users with a digest of conversations that happened in Spaces. This feature will release in the coming months.

Google will extend its automated summaries in Google Docs to Spaces. These summaries will provide users with a digest of conversations that happened in Spaces. This feature will release in the coming months. Automated meeting transcription for Google Meet: Available later this year, Google will add an automated meeting transcription feature to Google Meet; both Microsoft Teams and Zoom currently offer this option for their video meetings and calls. Google Meet will offer meeting summarization in 2023, which will provide meeting highlights.

Then, Google shared several image, sound, and content sharing features available later this year. They include: